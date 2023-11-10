Headlines

US President Joe Biden rejects possibility of ceasefire in Gaza during Israel-Hamas war

Biden said that the US government will not stop until it rescues all the hostages.

Latest News

ANI

Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 03:52 PM IST

US President Joe Biden has said that there is "no possibility" of a ceasefire in Gaza. Biden added that the US government will not stop until it rescues the hostages.

Talking about the chances of a Gaza ceasefire, Biden said, "None, No possibility". While giving an update on rescuing hostages, he said, "We're still optimistic." 

In his message to the families of the hostages in Gaza, Biden said, "We're not going to stop until we get them out."

Biden added that the retaliatory strikes in the Middle East are working "in the sense that they are hitting the targets strategically". Biden said he had asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a more than three-day pause. He said, " Yes. I've asked for even a longer pause for some of them." He also admitted that he was frustrated with Netanyahu. "It's taking a little longer than I hoped," he said.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden welcomed the Israeli decision to formalize humanitarian breaks to its fighting in Gaza and called it a "step in the right direction".

Taking to X, Biden wrote, "These pauses will help get civilians to safer areas away from active fighting. They are a step in the right direction. You have my word: I will continue to advocate for civilian safety and focus on increasing aid to alleviate the suffering of the people of Gaza."

Earlier, White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said that the US has been in active discussions with the Israelis about the importance of humanitarian pauses to allow civilians to leave violence-inflicted areas.

Kirby asserted, "Look, as you know, we have been in very active discussions with the Israelis about the importance of tactical humanitarian pauses here to permit civilians to depart areas of active hostilities, to increase the flow of aid, and, of course, to help enable hostage releases. Today, the Israelis have announced some potentially important steps in this direction."

Kirby added that there would be two humanitarian corridors permitting civilians to leave the regions of hostilities in northern Gaza. He mentioned that the first such corridor has already allowed thousands of people to leave safely. He regarded it critical that humanitarian supplies and assistance be expanded in regions where civilians are moving in southern Gaza.


 

