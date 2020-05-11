US: Mike Pence not in quarantine, to be at White House today even after aide tests positive for COVID-19

The Vice President of the United States of America, Mike Pence, is not in quarantine, his spokesperson confirmed on Sunday, after reports surfaced of a close aide of Pence's testing positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

However, the US Vice President's spokesman Devin O'Malley confirmed that Pence himself has tested negative for COVID-19 and would resume his work at the White House on Monday. This comes amid media reports suggesting that Pence would be self-isolating following the advice of medical officials and will limit his exposure to other individuals.

"Vice President Pence will continue to follow the advice of the White House Medical Unit and is not in quarantine," O'Malley said, "Vice President Pence has tested negative every single day and plans to be at the White House tomorrow."

Pence's press secretary Katie Miller had tested positive for COVID-19 on May 8, becoming the second person working at the White House complex to test positive for the highly contagious virus in the last week. Earlier, a member of the military serving as one of the valets of US President Donald Trump had also tested positive for coronavirus.

However, President Trump is reportedly not worried about the virus potentially spreading in the White House. He said that officials have been asked to step up safety protocols for the complex.

President Donald Trump, 73, Pence, 60, and many others at the White House are tested daily. But Trump and Pence often defy the medical experts' guidance about wearing protective masks.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a leading member of the White House coronavirus task force, along with Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, Dr. Stephen Hahn, has decided to go in self-isolation over the weekend.

Fauci told a media outlet that he would be undergoing a 'modified quarantine' even though he had tested negative for COVID-19 and had not been in close proximity with Katie Miller. It is to be noted that Dr. Anthony Fauci has recently grown to be a trusted face in the US government's battle against the pandemic outbreak, which has made the country its current epicenter.

Meanwhile, the total number of people infected in the United States by the coronavirus surged to 13.67 lakh with the death toll claiming more than 80,000 in the country, as per the COVID-19 data collated by the Worldometers website at 8:30 AM on this day.

Globally, the virus has infected a total of 41.80 lakh people as of now while the number of deaths has reached 2.83 lakhs.

Notably, the US has also suffered its steepest job losses in history, with 20.5 million jobs lost in April.