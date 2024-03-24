Twitter
World

World

US: Donald Trump, Joe Biden win respective primaries in Louisiana, gear up for rematch

As per the latest projections, both Trump and Biden are expected to win with over 88 per cent of votes.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Mar 24, 2024, 11:52 AM IST

Former US President Donald Trump, continuing his winning streak in the race to the White House, registered victory in the Republican primaries in the state of Louisiana and Illinois on Saturday (local time), The Hill reported, citing Decision Desk HQ projections. President Joe Biden won the Louisiana Democratic presidential primary, according to the projection from Decision Desk HQ.

As per the latest projections, both Trump and Biden are expected to win with over 88 per cent of votes.

There are a total of 47 delegates in the state of Louisiana. Trump carried Louisiana in the 2020 election, bringing in 58 percent of the vote, over Biden's 40 percent. 

He also won the state in 2016 against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, The Hill reported. Earlier this week, Trump also won the Illinois Republican primary.

Notably, Trump has already achieved the required delegate threshold he needs to secure the Republican nominations, and his wins only add to his winning streak on the GOP side.

Trump clinched the Republican nomination for president on March 13, while Biden secured the Democratic nomination a day before.

The long-anticipated rematch of Trump and Biden is expected to mirror the 2020 campaign, though Trump will run this time under the spectre of 91 felony charges related to allegations that he plotted to overturn his 2020 election defeat, CNN reported.

The charges included that he played a lead role in the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol; illegally took classified documents from the White House; and covered up hush money payments to an adult film star ahead of the 2016 election.

Another looming concern for Trump is the approaching deadline to secure a half-billion-dollar bond to appeal his civil fraud case in New York, CNN reported, citing multiple sources. 

Trump's lawyers acknowledged Monday that he was struggling to find an insurance company willing to underwrite his USD 454 million bond.

Earlier this week, the New York attorney general's office has filed judgements in Westchester County, which is being considered the first indication that the state is preparing to seize Trump's golf course and private estate north of Manhattan, known as Seven Springs. 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

