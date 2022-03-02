Ukraine War Day 6: Russia bombs TV tower and Holocaust memorial in Kyiv

Amid Russia's warning that it would launch 'high-precision' strikes on the Ukrainian capital, its forces fired at the main television tower in Kyiv and the city's main Holocaust memorial on day 6th of the war between both the countries. Ukrainian officials have confirmed the news. At least five people have lost their lives and five injured in this attack.

After the deadly bombing, the Ukrainian channels went off air. According to local media, there were several explosions and shortly after the incident Ukrainian TV channels stopped broadcasting. The missile strike was aimed at the main television tower, located a couple of miles from central Kyiv, the Ukrainian emergencies service said.

Soon after the bombing, the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs said the channels will not work for a while as footage circulates on social media of strikes on the television tower in the capital. The Ukrainian officials later released the footage of charred bodies and cars damaged in the apparent Russian attack.

In another attack, a powerful Russian missile hit the territory where the (Babi) Yar memorial complex is located. Head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office, Andriy Yermak informed on Facebook. "To the world: what is the point of saying 'never again' for 80 years, if the world stays silent when a bomb drops on the same site of Babi Yar," President Zelenskyy wrote in a tweet.

Meanwhile Ukraine's Defence Ministry has warned that Russian troops would carry out an attack on the infrastructure of the country's intelligence services in Kyiv, urging residents living nearby to leave.

Multiple intelligence agencies have estimated that more than 5,000 Russian soldiers have been captured or killed so far. Ukrainian forces have also eliminated significant numbers of Russian aircraft and tanks and some air defense systems.