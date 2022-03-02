DNA Special: Russia-Ukraine crisis - Lethal effects of vacuum bomb explained

Ukraine's ambassador to the US, Oksana Markarova has accused Russia of using a vacuum bomb. And that's a very dangerous thing. Because vacuum bombs produce the same effect as an atomic bomb during an explosion.

A video was released by Ukraine in which the Russian army is seen attacking with vacuum bombs. Today, in Kharkiv, Russian fighter jets carried out carpet bombings, in which residential buildings and vehicles were targeted and destroyed at the same time. Ukraine alleges that The Russian army has so far used more than one such bomb in Kharkiv, in which more than 190 residential buildings have been completely destroyed. 20 civilians were also killed in the attacks.

Vacuum bombs are also called thermobaric weapons and are different and dangerous from other bombs because they do not use ammo for explosions. This bomb first works to absorb the oxygen present in the atmosphere and then after doing so, it explodes, which first emits ultrasonic shockwaves and then the temperature suddenly rises so much in a large area after the explosion. That is, the heat increases so much that if a person is present there, then his body and his bones can melt. Imagine, those who are in the range of this bang, their bodies are not even left.

One more thing, these bombs are capable of exploding with the power of 44 tons of TNT. That is, at a time, they emit 44 tons of TNT of energy and an area of 300 meters can be burnt to ashes. That's why it's also called the Father of All Bombs.

Russia developed this bomb in 2007. Four years earlier, in 2003, the United States had created a similar bomb, which the world knows as the Mother of All Bomb.

However, under international law and the Geneva Treaty, the use of such bombs in any military conflict is considered prohibited.

The Geneva Convention, which came into force in 1928 after the First World War, has ensured that if a country uses any kind of chemical and biological weapons in war, that country will be held guilty of war crimes and that country can also be prosecuted in the International Court of Justice. That is, after the economic sanctions, now Russia can also be prosecuted for war crimes.

However, Vladimir Putin is not thinking at all about the violation of international laws at the moment. Putin's aim is to surrender Ukraine's army, because if he succeeds in doing so, it will not be just a defeat for Ukraine. In fact, it will also be a defeat for the Us and the West. And that's why now the Russian army is resorting to carpet bombing, along with vacuum bombs.

Any country carries out carpet bombing only when it wants to destroy as many areas as possible in the enemy country. In fact, in carpet bombing, many bombs are dropped simultaneously from the fighter jets to the targets below. The most dangerous thing about them is that these bombs have the ability to damage an area of 25 to 30 meters.