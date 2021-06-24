UK couple set Guinness World Record for biggest height difference of almost 2ft

The love story of UK couple James and Chloe Lusted reminds us of the proverb 'Love is Blind' which means when you are in love with someone you do not look into the faults or imperfections of the person you love.

James 33, an actor and a presenter, and Chloe Lusted 27, a teacher have been married since 2016. They are based in the UK, come from the same hometown and their love story is unique.

On June 2, 2021, they broke the record for the greatest height differential of a married couple. With James standing at 109.3 cm (3ft 7 in) and his wife Chloe being 166.1 cm (5ft 5.4 in), the couple has a 56.8 cm almost 2 ft (1ft, 10 in) difference between them.

James has one of the rarest types of dwarfism Diastrophic Dysplasia, a genetic disorder that affects bones and cartilage development. In 2012, shortly after James had carried the Olympic torch through his hometown, some friends introduced him to Chloe.

For Chloe, it was love at first sight. Chloe liked taller men. However, that changed when she met and fell in love with James, though she had her own inhibition as to how people would react to their relationship.

They met at the local pub while Chloe was still studying in Cardiff and, soon after, they started facing the difficulties of a long-distance relationship.

Despite the apprehension surrounding the possible challenges of their relationship, especially regarding how others might treat them, they officially became a couple at the end of 2013.

This extraordinary couple have now been married for the last five years and have a two-year-old daughter named Olivia.