Ten passengers aboard cruise ship in Japan infected with coronavirus; entire ship likely to be quarantined

The entire cruise ship, with a capacity of up to 2,700 people, could be quarantined to prevent further spread of the deadly coronavirus epidemic

At least 10 passengers aboard a cruise ship in Japan were on Tuesday found infected with the new Novel Coronavirus, reported Japan's national broadcasting organisation Nippon Hōsō Kyōkai (NHK). The cruise ship, 'Diamond Princess', had arrived in Japan's Yokohama from Hong Kong, local media agencies added.

"Around 10 new coronavirus-infected passengers on a cruise ship anchored off the port of Yokohama," TV Asahi said on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

Japan's Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told reporters on Wednesday, as quoted by Kyodo News, that the 10 people on board the ship, who were found infected with coronavirus, would be sent to the hospital. All the other passengers were instructed to remain on the ship for 14 more days.

On Monday, there were reports of several passengers feeling unwell on the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

The entire cruise ship, with a capacity of up to 2,700 people, could be quarantined to prevent further spread of the deadly coronavirus epidemic, said Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga.

By the end of Tuesday, a total of 490 people had died after being infected and 24,324 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection had been reported in 31 provincial-level regions, China's National Health Commission reported.

All the Chinese cities including Beijing have been reporting a daily increase in the cases of the virus, which has no cure yet. The virus has now spread to over 20 countries.

The Philippines reported the first overseas death from the virus on Sunday while 176 cases have been reported from abroad so far.

India has reported three cases of the coronavirus. All three patients from Kerala recently returned from the affected Wuhan city.

(With agency inputs)