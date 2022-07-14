BREAKING: Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigns after massive anti-government protests

File photo

After massive anti-government protests were staged in Sri Lanka due to the ongoing economic crisis in the country, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has tendered his resignation from the top post in the country, according to the Sri Lanka Parliament.

According to the speaker of the Sri Lanka Parliament, the government has received the resignation letter of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who left the country recently after violent anti-government protests.

Earlier, Gotabaya Rajapaksa along with his wife had left the country just as the protests in Sri Lanka got violent. Rajapaksa had reportedly gone to Singapore along with his wife through Saudia Airlines flight SV788.

The Sri Lankan president was expected to go to the Middle East but had reportedly landed in Singapore a few hours ago.

"The Speaker of Sri Lanka's Parliament has received President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation letter," Sri Lankan Speaker's office says.



Gotabaya Rajapaksa, 73, had gone into hiding after crowds of protesters stormed his residence on July 9 and he had announced that he will hand over his resignation letter on Wednesday. Later, Rajapaksa along with his wife escaped to the Maldives. Subsequently, he appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as the interim President of Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, in Sri Lanka, the curfew has been imposed from 12 pm today till 5 am tomorrow within the Colombo District, the government information department announced. Earlier in the day, "GotaGoGama" protesters announced that they will peacefully hand over government-occupied buildings including President's house, Presidential Secretariat, and Prime Minister's office, aiming to restore peace in the country.

Sri Lanka, several weeks ago, had plunged into a deep economic crisis, with massive inflation in fuel prices and daily necessities. In the midst of the inflation, citizens had taken to the streets to rally against the current government, demanding their removal.

