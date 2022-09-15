Russian President Vladimir Putin’s limousine attacked in ‘assassination attempt’, says report

Russian President Vladimir Putin (File photo)

In the midst of the war between Russia and Ukraine, there was an alleged assassination attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin, according a report in the country. The alleged assassination attempt took place when he was travelling in his limousine, according to media reports.

The news of the assassination attempt broke out through General SVR, a Russian Telegram channel. According to a report, Putin’s limousine was allegedly hit by "a loud bang from the left front wheel followed by heavy smoke".

The authorities were quick to jump into action and the “assassination attempt” left the Russian president unharmed, according to the Mirror. He was later driven to safety. The news of the assassination has not been confirmed by any official authorities yet.

The channel said that the President was returning to his official residence in a decoy or "backup" motorcade amid deep security fears. The motorcade comprised five armoured cars, with Putin in the third, it said, without mentioning the date of the incident.



The Russian leader’s car "despite the problems with control" made its way out of the attack scene to reach the safety of the residence, the channel added. Further, the telegram channel said that the details of the attack were “classified”.

According to media reports, the channel further claimed, “The head of the President’s bodyguard (service) and several other people have been suspended and are in custody.” The “narrow circle” of people who knew about the president’s movement all belonged to his security team, the report further states.

"After the incident, three of them disappeared. These were exactly the people who were in the first car of the motorcade. Their fate is currently unknown. The car on which they were travelling was found empty a few kilometres from the incident," General SVR added.

According to speculations and previously leaked reports, President Putin has been “paranoid” about his assassination attempt since the Russia-Ukraine war began. Rumours also state that the Russian president has been suspecting that people from his inner circle are plotting against him.

(With IANS inputs)

READ | Thousands queue up to pay respects to Queen Lying-in-State, know what it means