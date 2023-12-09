Russian President Putin praises PM Modi, says he is 'main guarantor' of steady Russia-India relationship

President Putin said relations between Russia and India are developing in all areas. Putin, who on Friday announced his intention to run for the presidency again in 2024, said he can feel pressure on Modi from unfriendly countries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has lavished praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his tough stance on defending India's national interests without being ''intimidated'' by any pressure and said the policy pursued by him is the ''main guarantor'' of the progressively developing bilateral ties. Putin's comments came at the ''Russia Calling!'' forum.

The Russian leader said he ''cannot imagine that Modi could be frightened, intimidated or forced to take any actions, steps, decisions that would be at variance with the national interests of India and the Indian people''.

He said relations between Russia and India are developing in all areas. Putin, who on Friday announced his intention to run for the presidency again in 2024, said he can feel pressure on Modi from unfriendly countries.

Putin disclosed that he and Modi never even discussed this subject, the Russian News Agency TASS reported. ''I just look at what is happening from the outside, and sometimes, frankly speaking, I am even surprised at his tough stance on defending the national interests of the Indian state,'' the Russian president stressed.

India has been criticised by the Western countries for charting its own course in the face of Western sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and continuing its import of discounted Russian crude oil.

