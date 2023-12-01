Headlines

Kangana Ranaut breaks silence on contesting 2024 Lok Sabha elections: 'My relatives...'

PM Modi, world leaders gather in Dubai for COP28 World Climate Action Summit

Karan Johar bashes Abhishek Kumar for ‘abnormal reaction’ post fight with Sunny Arya in BB17: ‘Aapka kya adhikaar hai…'

Animal review: Sandeep Reddy Vanga serves toxicity, misogyny in violent yet entertaining film, elevated by Ranbir Kapoor

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 host withdraws, tournament to now take place in...

World

PM Modi, world leaders gather in Dubai for COP28 World Climate Action Summit

The World Climate Action Summit is the High-Level Segment of the 28th Conference of Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

ANI

Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 03:21 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other world leaders gathered in Dubai for the COP28 World Climate Action summit. The leaders were seen posing for the customary 'family photograph' as the summit got underway on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen interacting with various World leaders including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and European Union President Ursula von der Leyen. Britain's King Charles III was also present at the event and posed for the family photo along with other global leaders.

Prior to this, PM Modi was received by UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the venue of the 28th edition of the climate change conference. He warmly interacted with both leaders and they posed for a picture together.

During his stay in Dubai for around 21 hours, PM Modi will have seven bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Summit, deliver four speeches and participate in two special initiatives on climate events, officials said today. He is scheduled to address the opening session of the World Climate Summit Action. 

The World Climate Action Summit is the High-Level Segment of the 28th Conference of Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). 

PM Modi will attend the Presidency's session on Transforming Climate Finance, which is to be hosted by the Presidency of the COP28 - UAE and will attend a high-level event on the Green Credits Programme, is being co-hosted by India and UAE.

Prime Minister Modi will also participate in the Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT) Event co-hosted by India and Sweden.

Earlier, in an interview with UAE-based newspaper Aletihad, Prime Minister Modi said that climate change is a collective challenge that demands a unified global response"It is essential to recognise that developing countries have not contributed in the creation of the problem. Yet developing countries are willing to be a part of the solution. But, they cannot contribute without access to the financing and technology needed...I have therefore advocated strongly for global cooperation for ensuring requisite climate financing and technology transfer," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister stressed that as nations pursue climate action, it must be based on equity, climate justice, shared obligations and shared capacities."By adhering to these principles, we can forge a path toward a sustainable future that leaves no one behind," he said. 

He further stressed that "we must ensure that development priorities of the Global South are not compromised" the Prime Minister said. 

This will be PM Modi's third appearance at the World Climate Action Summit after his visits to Paris in 2015 and Glasgow in 2021. On the opening day COP28 the UAE backed a crucial decision to make the loss and damage fund for developing nations operational. 

The fund is aimed at giving financial assistance to countries recovering from climate disasters. It will also be used to deal with other climate-related emergencies.COP28 is being held from November 28-December 12 under the Presidency of the UAE. 

The Conference of Parties to the UNFCCC provides a unique opportunity to impart momentum for collective action towards combating the shared challenge of climate change.

