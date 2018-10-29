Pakistan PM Hafiz Saeed? This could become reality, predicts study

Can Hafiz Saeed become Pakistan’s elected Prime Minister in near future? Yes, says a damning report published by the Oxford University and the Strategic Foresight Group.

In a detailed analysis of a scenario in the year 2020, the report says, ‘Extremist and religious political parties in Pakistan [are] become increasingly popular. Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) is able to build its party infrastructure and contest the federal elections successfully in alliance with other extremist groups and active unofficial support from the military. Pakistan [could] then elect Hafiz Saeed as the head of government.’

The study -- `Humanity at Risk - Global Terror Threat Indicant (GTTI) -- by Oxford University and Strategic Foresight Group (SFG) said that Pakistan was the breeding ground of terrorism.

As per the GTTI, while the Afghan Taliban and the Lashkar-e-Taiyyaba (LeT) pose the maximum threat to international security in future, Pakistan is placed on top of the list of countries with the highest number of terrorist bases and safe havens.

‘If we look at the most dangerous terrorist groups, based on hard facts and statistics, we find that Pakistan hosts or aids majority of them. Also, there are a significant number of groups based in Afghanistan, which operate with the support of Pakistan,’ the report says.

The over 80-page report, which has been prepared to discuss the challenges in the next decade, presents an analytical framework and tool to enable policy makers to look into the future.

‘The rise of competitive extremism of all shades, misuse of weapons of mass destruction and economic disruptions can undermine human progress or even survival in the period from now until 2030. They are all interlinked with terrorism’, the report reveals. Strategic Foresight Group had analysed almost 200 groups actively involved in committing acts of terror in the first half decade of the twenty first century. During that period, the groups motivated by their own interpretation of Jihadi ideology accounted for only a fourth of almost 200 groups around the world.

Among these groups, Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL)/Daesh has attracted much of media space in the last five years. But with swift rise and fall of ISIL/Daesh, the Al-Qaida remains the most resilient network. Until 2011, it was led by Osama bin Laden but now his son, Hamza bin Osama bin Laden has emerged, as what sections of the media describe, as the ‘new crown prince of terror’.

The most significant factor influencing the future of Jihadi groups would be the support they get from states, intelligence agencies and criminal networks.

‘The birth of Al-Qaida was in Pakistan and then Pakistan influenced Afghanistan. Osama Bin Laden had a safe haven in a huge compound near the Pakistani military establishment in Abbottabad. The compound was much larger than the surrounding houses of retired Pakistani military officers. The occupants of the compound often bought expensive goods from a neighbourhood shop that most people in the vicinity could not afford. The presence of an important family in the compound was nothing but conspicuous,’ the report reveals.

The report has also given a comprehensive detail about the global terror outfits operating from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, Yemen and many other countries who have linkages with each other.

In Pakistan, the terror groups are based in FATA, Khyber Pakhtunkhwah, Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, Quetta and Kalat (Balochistan), Punjab and Sindh. Enjoying patronage of the law enforcement agencies, they easily plan and plot major attacks and raise funds for their activities.

In a shocking revelation report says: ‘The Jihadi thought processes have proved to be most resilient for almost 150 years, beginning in what is today Pakistan and parts of Afghanistan. Many extremist movements rose and collapsed. But the Jihadi movement has survived in Pakistan and Afghanistan, now firmly spreading to the Middle East and North and West Africa.’