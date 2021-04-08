'No third party involved,' says MEA on India sending vaccines to Paraguay

Headlines

Traders Union titled the Most Comprehensive Financial Trading Portal at FinanceFeeds Awards 2023

Ex-President Kovind-headed committee to explore possibility of 'one-nation, one-election'

Who is Danielle McGahey? First transgender set to play international cricket for Canada

Cute viral video: Trio of dancing snakes wins the internet's hearts, watch

Jawan advance booking: Shah Rukh film beats Akshay Kumar's Selfiee in 5 minutes; several single screens already sold out

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Traders Union titled the Most Comprehensive Financial Trading Portal at FinanceFeeds Awards 2023

Ex-President Kovind-headed committee to explore possibility of 'one-nation, one-election'

Who is Danielle McGahey? First transgender set to play international cricket for Canada

Most-awaited films and web series releasing on OTT in September 2023

Happy birthday Jungkook: 9 times BTS' singer inspired us

9 foods that make you look older

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

Asia Cup 2023: BAN vs SL Full Match Highlights | Pathirana, Asalanka Shine In Sri Lanka's Victory

'Bete ko haath lagane se pehle': Is Jawan trailer's viral line is Shah Rukh's message to 'haters'?

“Child is playfully frolicking”: Pragyan Rover manoeuvring in search of safe route

Jawan advance booking: Shah Rukh film beats Akshay Kumar's Selfiee in 5 minutes; several single screens already sold out

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

This Indian actress gained 1 million Instagram followers in just 9 hours; it's not Katrina, Priyanka, Deepika, Samantha

HomeWorld

World

'No third party involved,' says MEA on India sending vaccines to Paraguay

India on the 26th of March sent 1 lakh doses of India-made COVID vaccines to the South American country.

article-main
Latest News

Siddhant Sibal

Updated: Apr 08, 2021, 11:47 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has dismissed media reports quoting Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu that Taipei's intervention led to Paraguay getting vaccines from India. In response to a question, the spokesperson of the MEA, Arindam Bagchi said, "I would like to confirm that no third party was involved in" New Delhi sending vaccines to the south American country. 

India on the 26th of March sent 1 lakh doses of India-made COVID vaccines to the South American country. This came in the backdrop of a request from Paraguay during a telephonic conversation between its Foreign Minister and India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar. 

Earlier this year, India had announced that it will open its embassy in the country. 

Media reports quoting Taiwan's Foreign Minister said that its intervention and working together with "like-minded countries" led to Paraguay getting vaccines. Paraguay has ties with Taiwan and doesn't recognize the People's Republic of China. It is the largest country, in terms of size to recognize Taiwan. Taipei, keen to help its ally reached out to New Delhi, the Foreign Minister indicated. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet India's oldest panchayat president, talks about secret of her fitness...

Raksha Bandhan 2023 shubh muhurat: Best time to tie rakhi to your brother today

Traders Union titled the Most Comprehensive Financial Trading Portal at FinanceFeeds Awards 2023

This man started 'Indian Google', received Rs 1332 crore from Mukesh Ambani for...

Ex-President Kovind-headed committee to explore possibility of 'one-nation, one-election'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE