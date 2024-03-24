Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Who was adult star James Deen, whose reputation crumbled after rape allegations?

This Rs 460-crore film with no action, villain, was rejected by Shah Rukh, Ranbir, Kajol, later won 3 National Awards

Moscow terror attack: Death count rises to 143, 4 suspected gunmen among 11 arrested

Bengaluru man receives replacement of mom’s gujiya mould in record 3 minutes courtesy of Blinkit, CEO reacts

Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency: Know polling date, candidates, past results

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Who was adult star James Deen, whose reputation crumbled after rape allegations?

This Rs 460-crore film with no action, villain, was rejected by Shah Rukh, Ranbir, Kajol, later won 3 National Awards

Bengaluru man receives replacement of mom’s gujiya mould in record 3 minutes courtesy of Blinkit, CEO reacts

8 animals that never sleep

7 health benefits of eating dark chocolate

IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians predicted playing XI vs Gujarat Titans

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: From Akshay Kumar To AR Rehman; Star Studded Opening Ceremony Of IPL

Elvish Yadav Bail: Elvish Yadav Granted Bail In Snake Venom Case | Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner

Holi Myth: Did Gujiya Originate In India Or Turkey? | Food Fusion | DNA Pakwan

This Rs 460-crore film with no action, villain, was rejected by Shah Rukh, Ranbir, Kajol, later won 3 National Awards

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Sanon sparks dating rumours after her picture holding hands with mystery man in London goes viral

HomeWorld

World

Moscow terror attack: Death count rises to 143, 4 suspected gunmen among 11 arrested

The death toll in the attack rose to 143, Reuters reported citing the local media.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Mar 24, 2024, 01:48 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Russia's Investigative Committee reported that 133 people had died and several more were injured in the incident that occurred near Moscow on Saturday. However, Margarita Simonyan, the president of Russia Today and a journalist for official TV in Russia, claimed that 143 people have been killed. Russia has also said that it had arrested 11 people including four suspected gunmen in connection with a shooting rampage in a concert hall near Moscow. 

Despite strong denials from Ukrainian officials that Kyiv was involved in any way, the militant Islamist group Islamic State claimed responsibility for Friday's attack. However, there were signs that Russia was looking into a possible Ukrainian connection.

Highlights

'All four terrorists' were arrested on route to the Ukrainian border, according to the FSB security service, which also claimed that they had contacts in the country. They were reportedly being moved to Moscow.

The attackers were reportedly driving to the border and had contacts in Ukraine, according to the Russian security agency. "After committing the terrorist attack, the criminals intended to cross the Russian-Ukrainian border, and had appropriate contacts on the Ukrainian side," the FSB said.

Despite strong denials from Ukrainian officials that Kyiv was involved in any way, the militant Islamist group Islamic State claimed credit for Friday's attack. However, there were signs that Russia was looking into a possible Ukrainian connection.

Senior Russian lawmaker Andrei Kartapolov stated that Russia needed to respond on the battlefield with something "worthy, clear, and concrete" if Ukraine was involved.

Ukrainian military intelligence spokesman Andriy Yusov told Reuters: "Ukraine was of course not involved in this terror attack. Ukraine is defending its sovereignty from Russian invaders, liberating its own territory and is fighting with the occupiers’ army and military targets, not civilians." He said the FSB version that the suspects were arrested en route to Ukraine was "of course another lie from the Russian special services".

At least 115 people had reportedly died in the incident, which involved gunmen dressed in camouflage firing automatic guns at concertgoers at the Crocus City Hall outside of the city, according to a previous report from Russia's Investigative Committee.

To avoid the gunfire, a large number of individuals hurried towards the roof or basement doors or concealed themselves behind chairs in the hallway. The emergency ministry declared that the fire was suppressed just after midnight.

Along with other nations, the European Union, France, Spain, and Italy denounced the attack. The act was deemed "terrible" by the US, which also stated that there was no apparent indication of a connection to the crisis in Ukraine.

Two weeks prior to the incident, the US embassy warned that "extremists" would target large gatherings in Moscow, including concerts.

Russian President Vladimir Putin wished a speedy recovery to the inured. "The president wished everyone a speedy recovery and conveyed his gratitude to the doctors," deputy prime minister Tatyana Golikova was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the terror attack in Moscow. "We strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack in Moscow. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims. India stands in solidarity with the government and the people of the Russian Federation in this hour of grief," Pm Modi posted on X - earlier known as Twitter.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Arunachal Pradesh is part of India because it's part of India...': Jaishankar junks 'ludicrous' Chinese claims

Meet man who began his career in advertising, now works in top company, his salary is...

This big budget hit, which won 7 Oscars, was banned in Arab countries, rejected by Dilip Kumar because…

United States faces spike of Norovirus infection, know causes, symptoms, prevention

Imtiaz Ali thinks this actress is ‘better performer’ than Deepika Padukone: ‘Very tough but…’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement