Moscow terror attack: Death count rises to 143, 4 suspected gunmen among 11 arrested

The death toll in the attack rose to 143, Reuters reported citing the local media.

Russia's Investigative Committee reported that 133 people had died and several more were injured in the incident that occurred near Moscow on Saturday. However, Margarita Simonyan, the president of Russia Today and a journalist for official TV in Russia, claimed that 143 people have been killed. Russia has also said that it had arrested 11 people including four suspected gunmen in connection with a shooting rampage in a concert hall near Moscow.

Despite strong denials from Ukrainian officials that Kyiv was involved in any way, the militant Islamist group Islamic State claimed responsibility for Friday's attack. However, there were signs that Russia was looking into a possible Ukrainian connection.

Highlights

'All four terrorists' were arrested on route to the Ukrainian border, according to the FSB security service, which also claimed that they had contacts in the country. They were reportedly being moved to Moscow.

The attackers were reportedly driving to the border and had contacts in Ukraine, according to the Russian security agency. "After committing the terrorist attack, the criminals intended to cross the Russian-Ukrainian border, and had appropriate contacts on the Ukrainian side," the FSB said.

Despite strong denials from Ukrainian officials that Kyiv was involved in any way, the militant Islamist group Islamic State claimed credit for Friday's attack. However, there were signs that Russia was looking into a possible Ukrainian connection.

Senior Russian lawmaker Andrei Kartapolov stated that Russia needed to respond on the battlefield with something "worthy, clear, and concrete" if Ukraine was involved.

Ukrainian military intelligence spokesman Andriy Yusov told Reuters: "Ukraine was of course not involved in this terror attack. Ukraine is defending its sovereignty from Russian invaders, liberating its own territory and is fighting with the occupiers’ army and military targets, not civilians." He said the FSB version that the suspects were arrested en route to Ukraine was "of course another lie from the Russian special services".

At least 115 people had reportedly died in the incident, which involved gunmen dressed in camouflage firing automatic guns at concertgoers at the Crocus City Hall outside of the city, according to a previous report from Russia's Investigative Committee.

To avoid the gunfire, a large number of individuals hurried towards the roof or basement doors or concealed themselves behind chairs in the hallway. The emergency ministry declared that the fire was suppressed just after midnight.

Along with other nations, the European Union, France, Spain, and Italy denounced the attack. The act was deemed "terrible" by the US, which also stated that there was no apparent indication of a connection to the crisis in Ukraine.

Two weeks prior to the incident, the US embassy warned that "extremists" would target large gatherings in Moscow, including concerts.

Russian President Vladimir Putin wished a speedy recovery to the inured. "The president wished everyone a speedy recovery and conveyed his gratitude to the doctors," deputy prime minister Tatyana Golikova was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the terror attack in Moscow. "We strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack in Moscow. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims. India stands in solidarity with the government and the people of the Russian Federation in this hour of grief," Pm Modi posted on X - earlier known as Twitter.