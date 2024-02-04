Meta drops a bombshell, says it's CEO Mark Zuckerberg may die due to....

Twitter
Headlines

Meta drops a bombshell, says that it's CEO Mark Zuckerberg may die due to....

India's highest-paid TV actress once earned just Rs 50, had to walk 15 km for work, now charges...

IND vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 3: R Ashwin gets Ben Duckett for 28, England need 332 runs to win Vizag Test

This superstar began career as assistant, handled star's boots and clothes, now earns over Rs 100 crore per film

'Thank you': Kevin Pietersen reacts after Shubman Gill shuts critics with first Test ton in 11 months

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Marshmello to headline Sunburn Holi Tour 2024 in India; know when, where to buy tickets

This superstar began career as assistant, handled star's boots and clothes, now earns over Rs 100 crore per film

Meet Katrina Kaif's doppelganger, has worked with Ranbir, Ajay Devgn, Shahid, successful entrepreneur, owns...

Side effects of using cotton swabs in your ears

8 richest Tamil actors

10 benefits of eating garlic on empty stomach

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Vikrant Massey to Adarsh Gourav: New gen outsiders who have made their mark in Bollywood

In pics: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Prashanth Neel celebrate Salaar's box office success

Streaming This Week: Killer Soup, Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Jaiswal, Bumrah Put India In Dominant Position Against England

Is Yashasvi Jaiswal The Next Virender Sehwag? Statistical Comparison | India vs England 2nd Test

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits 179*, India End Day 1 On 336/6 | Cricket

Marshmello to headline Sunburn Holi Tour 2024 in India; know when, where to buy tickets

This superstar began career as assistant, handled star's boots and clothes, now earns over Rs 100 crore per film

India's highest-paid TV actress once earned just Rs 50, had to walk 15 km for work, now charges...

HomeWorld

World

Meta drops a bombshell, says it's CEO Mark Zuckerberg may die due to....

In its latest Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing, Meta disclosed concerns about Zuckerberg's involvement in these activities, stating that they pose a 'risk of serious injury and death.'

article-main

Shivam Verma

Updated: Feb 04, 2024, 06:38 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a surprising move, Meta, the tech giant behind Facebook, has issued a warning to investors about the potential risks associated with its CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg’s “high-risk activities.” In its latest Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing, Meta disclosed concerns about Zuckerberg's involvement in these activities, stating that they pose a "risk of serious injury and death." 

This disclosure marks the first time such a warning has been included under the "risk factors'' section of Meta's annual 10-K filing.

Zuckerberg, known for his enthusiasm for extreme hobbies, engages in hydrofoiling in water sports, utilising a specialised board or boat with a hydrofoil underneath. This technique lifts the equipment above the water, offering faster and smoother rides by reducing drag. 

Additionally, Zuckerberg has embraced mixed martial arts, resulting in a torn anterior cruciate ligament during training in November 2023.

Amid the pandemic, the Meta CEO also adopted Brazilian jiu-jitsu, achieving success with gold and silver medals at a tournament in May 2023. 

The SEC filing implies that Zuckerberg may have completed the requirements to become a certified pilot. However, it emphasises the potential consequences of his involvement in "combat sports, extreme sports, and recreational aviation." 

Investors are cautioned that any unfortunate incident during these activities could have a "material adverse impact on our [Meta's] operations," as Meta heavily relies on the continued services and performance of key personnel, including Zuckerberg.

The reasons behind Meta's decision to include this warning in its latest filing remain unclear, raising questions about the impact of Zuckerberg's risky pursuits on the company's future. Investors now face a new dimension of risk, closely tied to the CEO's “high-risk activities."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, not from IIT, IIM, VIT, who got Rs 1 crore salary offer but couldn't accept it due to…

Fiji's Deputy PM Biman Prasad to embark on week-long visit to India, includes trip to Ayodhya

'Detaining elected MLAs in Delhi...what is going on?' asks CM Kejriwal ahead of protest over Chandigarh Mayor polls

This superstar was Bollywood's first style icon, son was super flop, worked in many flop films, quit acting, he is now..

Meet Indian who once owned floors in Burj Khalifa, private jet, but sold Rs 12400 crore company for just Rs 74 due to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Vikrant Massey to Adarsh Gourav: New gen outsiders who have made their mark in Bollywood

In pics: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Prashanth Neel celebrate Salaar's box office success

Streaming This Week: Killer Soup, Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Ira Khan shares romantic kiss with Nupur Shikhare, hugs dad Aamir Khan in dreamy Christian wedding in Udaipur

Meet Vicky Jain's stunning sister Varsha, who turns heads with her style

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE