Members of Baloch diaspora in US protest against Pakistan outside White House

Headlines

'Unacceptable': Maldives Foreign Minister on remarks against PM Modi

Mukesh Ambani owned Jio’s trusted Brookfield signs massive Rs 16500 crore deal, Vodafone Idea to…

Christopher Nolan beats Greta Gerwig, Martin Scorsese to win Best Director for Oppenheimer at Golden Globes 2024

Who has maximum gold in India? Who owns 22579618 kg gold in the country

'Rajiv Gandhi had taken steps to open Ram temple...': Karnataka Minister targets BJP for taking credit

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Unacceptable': Maldives Foreign Minister on remarks against PM Modi

Mukesh Ambani owned Jio’s trusted Brookfield signs massive Rs 16500 crore deal, Vodafone Idea to…

Christopher Nolan beats Greta Gerwig, Martin Scorsese to win Best Director for Oppenheimer at Golden Globes 2024

9 times Rekha inspired us with motivational messages

Diabetes: 6 alternatives of sugar in tea, coffee

8 best films of Irrfan Khan

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Israeli Drone Attack Kills 6 Palestinians In West Bank City Of Jenin

COVID Update: India Records 756 Fresh Covid Cases, 5 Deaths In ast 24 hours

'Boycott Maldives' Trends After Maldivian MP Takes A Jibe At PM Modi's Lakshadweep Visit, Sparks Row

Christopher Nolan beats Greta Gerwig, Martin Scorsese to win Best Director for Oppenheimer at Golden Globes 2024

Robert Downey Jr receives standing ovation as he wins Best Supporting Actor for Oppenheimer at Golden Globes 2024

One of India’s highest-paid TV actresses debuted alongside Aamir Khan, husband married thrice, she earns…

HomeWorld

World

Members of Baloch diaspora in US protest against Pakistan outside White House

When asked about their expectations from the upcoming general elections in Pakistan, he said that there is no hope for elections as there have never been free and fair elections.

Latest News

ANI

Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 06:28 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Members of the Balochistan diaspora have been staging protests outside the White House against Pakistan and the enforced disappearances of Baloch peopleOne of the protestors, Waheed Baloch, a former speaker of the Balochistan Assembly, highlighted that they are holding these protests against the atrocities committed in Balochistan over the last 75 years. 

"We're protesting against the atrocities that have been done to Balochistan by Pakistan for the last 75 years. We're protesting here in support of those Baloch families that were abducted and missing. For the last 75 years, Pakistan has forcefully occupied Balochistan," he said. 

When asked about their expectations from the upcoming general elections in Pakistan, he said that there is no hope for elections as there have never been free and fair elections.

"There has never been a free and fair election in Pakistan, and there is no hope...for Balochistan, they just reelect their nominees... It is unconstitutional and undemocratic," he added. 

Moreover, in response to Pakistan's accusation that Balochis are sponsored by the Indian government, he dismissed the claim, stating that Pakistan have lied in the past and are lying again. 

"They (Pakistan) just say that Balochis are sponsored by the government of India but they never have produced any evidence...it is rubbish. They lied before, and they are lying again. If India had been supporting Balochistan, Balochistan would not have been this weak. These are just distracted tactics...," he added. 

Sufi Laghari, a Sindhi foundation member, said that one of the biggest failures of Pakistan is that they always blame India. 

"One of the biggest failure of Pakistan is that they always blame India...thousands of people in Balochistan have disappeared; do you think it is sponsored by India? These are useless weapons they're using. These are just blames, games and fake theories...that's why we are here in this difficult weather; we came here, and our families and children are here...This is going to be the end of the story for Pakistan and we are going to get the freedom soon," he added. 

Sammi Baloch, a young Baloch protestor who was also present at the protest outside the White House, said that whatever happened to the Baloch people is atrocious and a violation of human rights violations. 

"I am here because the Baloch genocide is happening and it has been happening since partition... We are here because many Baloch people have been murdered and they have been genocided and kidnapped by the Pakistani army and the military today we are here to stand with them and their families because what happened to them is atrocious and is human rights violation," she said.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Third umpire's wrong button press creates stir in Big Bash League, video goes viral

IMD weather update: Cold wave tightens grip in Delhi; north India sees maximum temp below normal

Meet IAS officer who suffered 16 fractures, underwent 8 surgeries, cracked UPSC exam, her AIR was...

Here's how much money Indian Railways lost as 20,000 tickets got cancelled due to...

Manoj Bajpayee says he was never a close friend of Shah Rukh Khan: 'Humaare raaste nahi...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE