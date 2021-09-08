Meet Mullah Hassan Akhund, the head of Taliban's new government in Afghanistan

After the fall of the Republic of Afghanistan, the Taliban on Tuesday formed the interim "Islamic Emirate". Mullah Hasan Akhund was named the prime minister and like many in the Taliban leadership derives much of his prestige from his close link to the movement`s reclusive late founder Mullah Omar, who presided over its rule two decades ago.

5 facts about the new Afghan Prime Minister:

He hails from Kandahar, the birthplace of the Taliban.

Some observers see Akhund, believed to be in his mid-60s and possibly older, as more of a political than a religious figure, with his control over the leadership council, also giving him a say in military affairs.

Akhund is the longtime head of the Taliban’s powerful decision-making body Rehbari Shura, or leadership council. He was first the foreign minister and then deputy prime minister during the Taliban`s last rule from 1996-2001.

A UN sanctions report described him as a "close associate and political adviser" to Omar.



Akhund is highly respected within the movement, especially by its supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada, a Taliban source said.

(With Reuters inputs)