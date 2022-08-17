Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

Massive fire breaks out under railway arches in London's Southwark, several trains halted

Eyewitnesses reported thick black smoke visible from outside London Bridge and Waterloo East stations.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 07:39 PM IST

Massive fire breaks out under railway arches in London's Southwark, several trains halted
Image Credit: Twitter (@LondonFire)

A huge fire broke out in a railway arch in Southwark, central London on Wednesday forcing authorities to halt trains and evacuate multiple buildings. To combat the fire on Union Street, ten fire engines and approximately 70 firefighters were called in.

After several hours, the fire was brought under control. "The fire under the railway arches in Southwark has been extinguished, but personnel will remain on the scene. There have been no reports of injuries as of yet. Our fire investigators will now start looking into what caused the incident "London Fire Brigade issued a tweet.

Southwark and London Bridge underground stations have both been evacuated and closed. Lines serving the south of London are closed, and services on the Jubilee Line, which runs through Southwark and London Bridge stations, have been suspended in part.

Footage posted on social media showed large plumes of smoke coming from under the railway arch, which the fire brigade said was "completely alight". Reports said the fire spread to a car park beneath the railway arches in Southwark, where several electric cars were said to be ablaze.

 

"The blaze was producing heavy smoke and those living or working in the local area were advised to keep their windows and doors closed. Trains to and from London Bridge are affected and several buildings were evacuated," said Station Commander Wayne Johnson.

Eyewitnesses reported thick black smoke visible from outside London Bridge and Waterloo East stations. 

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said that fire is now under control.

"As soon as it is safe to inspect the arches we will do so but for now there's no change to services with diversions and cancellations across South London," it said.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Who is Leo Kalyan? The artist who sang at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC recruitment scam: ED interrogates former WB Education Minister Partha Chatterjee in jail
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.