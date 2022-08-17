Massive fire breaks out under railway arches in London's Southwark, several trains halted

Image Credit: Twitter (@LondonFire)

A huge fire broke out in a railway arch in Southwark, central London on Wednesday forcing authorities to halt trains and evacuate multiple buildings. To combat the fire on Union Street, ten fire engines and approximately 70 firefighters were called in.

After several hours, the fire was brought under control. "The fire under the railway arches in Southwark has been extinguished, but personnel will remain on the scene. There have been no reports of injuries as of yet. Our fire investigators will now start looking into what caused the incident "London Fire Brigade issued a tweet.

The fire under the railway arches in #Southwark is now under control but crews will remain on scene. There are currently no reports of any injuries. Our fire investigators will now begin their investigation into the cause of the blaze https://t.co/5xIpC4mpKN pic.twitter.com/v26jwdc0yC — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) August 17, 2022

Southwark and London Bridge underground stations have both been evacuated and closed. Lines serving the south of London are closed, and services on the Jubilee Line, which runs through Southwark and London Bridge stations, have been suspended in part.

Footage posted on social media showed large plumes of smoke coming from under the railway arch, which the fire brigade said was "completely alight". Reports said the fire spread to a car park beneath the railway arches in Southwark, where several electric cars were said to be ablaze.

"The blaze was producing heavy smoke and those living or working in the local area were advised to keep their windows and doors closed. Trains to and from London Bridge are affected and several buildings were evacuated," said Station Commander Wayne Johnson.

Eyewitnesses reported thick black smoke visible from outside London Bridge and Waterloo East stations.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said that fire is now under control.

"As soon as it is safe to inspect the arches we will do so but for now there's no change to services with diversions and cancellations across South London," it said.