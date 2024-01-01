Headlines

World

World

Massive earthquake hits Japan, horrifying visuals surface on social media

Scary visuals of the earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 hit north-central Japan on Monday. See scary visuals here.

Latest News

Kajari Goswami

Updated: Jan 01, 2024, 03:42 PM IST

Image: Twitter
Image: Twitter
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 hit north-central Japan on Monday, according to media reports. The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued tsunami warnings for the coastal prefectures of Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama.

A tsunami around 1 metre high struck parts of the coast along the Sea of Japan with a larger wave expected, public broadcaster NHK reported. Social media is flooded with scry visuals of the massive tsunami. 

A spokesperson for Kansai Electric Power said there were currently no abnormalities at its nuclear power plants but the company was monitoring the situation closely. A huge earthquake and tsunami struck northeastern Japan on March 11, 2011, devastating towns and triggering nuclear meltdowns in Fukushima.

A spokesperson for Kansai Electric Power said there were currently no abnormalities at its nuclear power plants but the company was monitoring the situation closely.

Read: First Tsunami waves hit Japan after a major earthquake, bigger waves expected

A huge earthquake and tsunami struck northeastern Japan on March 11, 2011, devastating towns and triggering nuclear meltdowns in Fukushima.

