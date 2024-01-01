Massive earthquake hits Japan, horrifying visuals surface on social media

Scary visuals of the earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 hit north-central Japan on Monday. See scary visuals here.

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 hit north-central Japan on Monday, according to media reports. The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued tsunami warnings for the coastal prefectures of Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama.

A tsunami around 1 metre high struck parts of the coast along the Sea of Japan with a larger wave expected, public broadcaster NHK reported. Social media is flooded with scry visuals of the massive tsunami.

1 January 2024 Aftermath footage after a massive 7.6 Magnitude #Earthquake hit 36 Km North East of Anamizu, #Japan at 04:10 local time



#earthquake #Japan pic.twitter.com/O0vozsTdHZ — Vansh Vardhan (@Rockstar82vansh) January 1, 2024

A spokesperson for Kansai Electric Power said there were currently no abnormalities at its nuclear power plants but the company was monitoring the situation closely. A huge earthquake and tsunami struck northeastern Japan on March 11, 2011, devastating towns and triggering nuclear meltdowns in Fukushima.

Video of the earthquake that just hit Japan:

The person who uploaded this video said they are in the area of Ishikawa that was strongest hit by today's earthquake. pic.twitter.com/RyCKojh4jI — Jeffrey J. Hall (@mrjeffu) January 1, 2024

Powerful earthquake struck Japan on the first day of 2024

A huge earthquake and tsunami struck northeastern Japan on March 11, 2011, devastating towns and triggering nuclear meltdowns in Fukushima.