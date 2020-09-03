'Junior Queen' back in good graces: Thailand King Maha Vajiralongkorn reconciles with ousted consort Sineenatra

Thailand's king has restored the titles of his royal consort after reconciling with her. Last year, the royal consort was stripped of her titles after she was accused of seeking to undermine his official wife, the country’s queen.

An official announcement published by the Royal Gazette confirmed the news. Sineenatra Wongvajirabhakdi has again earned the approval of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, and she has been given back her royal and military titles.

The official document stated that she was 'not tainted by any wrongdoing', and the record should not show that she lost her privileges.

It is to be noted that the king Vajiralongkorn offered Sineenatra the title of chao khun phra, or royal noble consort, thereby reviving almost a century-old palace tradition of taking a junior wife.

In May last year, he married his longtime companion Suthida Vajiralongkorn Na Ayudhya, a few days before his formal coronation, thereby making her the queen. Vajiralongkorn assumed the throne after the death of his father in 2016, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who ruled for 70 years.

However, in October, the relationship between the king and his 'junior queen' soured. The king issued a royal decree by which his his royal consort's appointment was rescinded.

He accused her of actively trying to block Suthida’s appointment as queen in order to fulfill her “ambitions and aspirations.”

Vajiralongkorn hoped that by appointing her as the official royal consort, her needs would be satisfied, but she continued to compete with Queen Suthida.

The controversy created quite a storm as only two months earlier, a palace website relesed photos of Sineenatra and the king holding hands, and caught in various other intimate moments.

Both Queen Suthida and Sineenatra served senior officers in palace security units. Suthida was previously a flight attendant with Thai Airways, while Sineenatra was an army nurse.

The King already has seven children by three previous marriages.