US Military conducted airstrikes against Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq 'in response to...'

"In response to multiple attacks against coalition forces in Iraq and Syria, U.S. military forces conducted airstrikes against multiple facilities used by Kataib Hezbollah and affiliated groups in Iraq at 8:45 p.m. (EST) on Dec. 25," the US Central Command posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Iranian-sponsored Kataib Hezbollah terrorists and affiliated groups attacked coalition forces in Erbil, Iraq, which resulted in injuring several people.

US Central Command Commander General Michael Erik Kurilla emphasised that these strikes are intended to hold those directly responsible for attacks on coalition forces in Iraq and Syria.

Moreover, according to the US Central Command, the military will continue to evaluate the effectiveness of these strikes.

"Early assessments indicate that these U.S. airstrikes destroyed the targeted facilities and likely killed a number of Kataib Hezbollah militants. There are no indications that any civilian lives were affected. The U.S. military will continue to evaluate the effectiveness of these strikes," the post added.