US Military conducted airstrikes against Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq 'in response to...'

In response to multiple attacks against coalition forces in Iraq and Syria, U.S. military forces conducted airstrikes against multiple facilities used by Kataib Hezbollah and affiliated groups in Iraq.

Latest News

ANI

Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 10:42 AM IST

The US military forces conducted air strikes against multiple facilities used by Iranian-sponsored Kataib Hezbollah and its affiliated groups in Iraq, the US Central Command said.

The US military conducted these airstrikes in response to multiple attacks against coalition forces in Iraq and Syria. Three US servicemen were hurt in a drone assault in Northern Iraq, prompting President Joe Biden to order retaliatory action against Iranian-backed militia groups.

They hit the airstrike in Iraq at 8:45 pm on Monday, (December 25).

"In response to multiple attacks against coalition forces in Iraq and Syria, U.S. military forces conducted airstrikes against multiple facilities used by Kataib Hezbollah and affiliated groups in Iraq at 8:45 p.m. (EST) on Dec. 25," the US Central Command posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Iranian-sponsored Kataib Hezbollah terrorists and affiliated groups attacked coalition forces in Erbil, Iraq, which resulted in injuring several people.

Meanwhile, early evaluation indicated that these US airstrikes destroyed the targeted facilities and likely killed several Kataib Hezbollah militants, adding that no civilians were affected.

US Central Command Commander General Michael Erik Kurilla emphasised that these strikes are intended to hold those directly responsible for attacks on coalition forces in Iraq and Syria.

"These strikes are intended to hold accountable those elements directly responsible for attacks on coalition forces in Iraq and Syria and degrade their ability to continue attacks. We will always protect our forces," he said.

Moreover, according to the US Central Command, the military will continue to evaluate the effectiveness of these strikes.

"Early assessments indicate that these U.S. airstrikes destroyed the targeted facilities and likely killed a number of Kataib Hezbollah militants. There are no indications that any civilian lives were affected. The U.S. military will continue to evaluate the effectiveness of these strikes," the post added.

