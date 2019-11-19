International Men's Day 2019: Significance, current theme, wishes- all you need to know

Every year, the 19th day of November is celebrated globally as International Men's Day.

As we celebrate International Women's Day on March 8 to appreciate contribution of women towards humankind, International Men's Day is celebrated every year to highlights the presence of male role models.

The objective of this day is to focus on men's and boys' health, improving gender relations and promoting gender equality.

The celebration was first declared in February 1992 by Thomas Oaster to raise awareness about the issues that men face.

Theme for International Men's Day 2019

This years' theme for International Men’s Day 2019 is “Making a Difference for Men and Boys". The objective of the theme is to set focus on the need to value men & boys and support people who are working towards practical ways for better health and well-being of men and boys globally.

This International Men's Day, appreciate the men in your life and thank them with these beautiful quotes...

1. Men are a beautiful creation of God but they are not perfect, so it is normal that they have several errors, Happy Men’s Day

2. A man is the most beautiful part of God’s creation who starts compromising at a very tender age. Happy International Men's Day!

3. It’s Time to Thank Men for All the Love and Support! Happy Men’s Day!

4. To Be a Real Man Means to Know How to Face Your Mistakes, How to Forgive, Learn to Love, and Try to Help Everyone Who Needs You, Happy International Men’s Day.

5. Thanks to the Strength, Support, and Love You Constantly Shower on Us. Happy International Men’s Day!

6. Men are like steel. When they lose their temper, they lose their worth — Chuck Norris. Happy International Men’s Day!

7. A real man does not care about what others think about him, he just does what he has to for the good of his family. Happy Men’s Day

International Men's Day is celebrated in over 80 countries and is supported by various organisations, including UNESCO.