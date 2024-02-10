Imran Khan's sister claims PTI's victory in Pakistan elections, says 'army wants to...'

Despite Khan’s disqualification from running due to criminal convictions, independent candidates supported by him managed to lead the vote count.

Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has emerged victorious in Pakistan’s general elections, securing a two-thirds majority, said his sister Aleema Khan on Saturday. However, amidst all of this, concerns for Khan's safety loomed large, as his sister told News18 that “the army wants to kill him.”

Despite Khan’s disqualification from running due to criminal convictions, independent candidates supported by him managed to lead the vote count. This surprising turn of events challenged the plans of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the army backing him, prompting Sharif to move towards forming a coalition government.

“PTI has won the elections with two-third majority. We have the stamped results in hand… We fear for his (Imran Khan’s) life and the army wants to kill him,” his sister told News18.

Khan’s party faced hurdles as their candidates were compelled to run as independents after being barred from using the party symbol, a cricket bat. Despite these challenges, candidates backed by PTI secured a significant number of seats in the elections.

However, allegations of electoral malpractice surfaced, with claims of vote manipulation and rigging in favour of Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League party. Aleema Khan highlighted instances where PTI-backed candidates purportedly lost despite significant vote margins, attributing it to electoral irregularities.

As Pakistan awaits the election results, the political landscape remains dynamic, with Khan's PTI looking to bounce back and claim victory in the national elections.