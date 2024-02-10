Imran Khan's sister claims PTI's victory in Pakistan elections, says 'army wants to...'

Twitter
Headlines

IND vs AUS, U19 World Cup 2024: When and where to watch India vs Australia final live?

West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph who became Australia's nightmare, gets his maiden IPL contract with....

Major takeaways from the special counsel's report on US President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents

Meet world's richest woman who has lost Rs 57276 crore in a single day, still has massive net worth of…

Mrunal Thakur recalls getting body shamed, being called ‘village girl’: ‘Somebody told me I am not…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs AUS, U19 World Cup 2024: When and where to watch India vs Australia final live?

West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph who became Australia's nightmare, gets his maiden IPL contract with....

Major takeaways from the special counsel's report on US President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents

Warning signs and symptoms of iron deficiency anemia

10 foods that boost metabolism naturally

10 south films that are remakes of Bollywood hits 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Bharat Ratna For Dr. MS Swaminathan For His Contributions To Nation In Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare

Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh Is Being Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed The Nation

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao Will Be Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed

Mrunal Thakur recalls getting body shamed, being called ‘village girl’: ‘Somebody told me I am not…’

Not Rajinikanth, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, but these actors were Shankar's original choices for Enthiran

Mithun Chakraborty son Mimoh, wife Yogita Bali share health update after actor gets hospitalised: ‘His sugar levels...'

HomeWorld

World

Imran Khan's sister claims PTI's victory in Pakistan elections, says 'army wants to...'

Despite Khan’s disqualification from running due to criminal convictions, independent candidates supported by him managed to lead the vote count.

article-main

Shivam Verma

Updated: Feb 10, 2024, 06:19 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has emerged victorious in Pakistan’s general elections, securing a two-thirds majority, said his sister Aleema Khan on Saturday. However, amidst all of this, concerns for Khan's safety loomed large, as his sister told News18 that “the army wants to kill him.” 

Despite Khan’s disqualification from running due to criminal convictions, independent candidates supported by him managed to lead the vote count. This surprising turn of events challenged the plans of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the army backing him, prompting Sharif to move towards forming a coalition government.

“PTI has won the elections with two-third majority. We have the stamped results in hand… We fear for his (Imran Khan’s) life and the army wants to kill him,” his sister told News18.

Khan’s party faced hurdles as their candidates were compelled to run as independents after being barred from using the party symbol, a cricket bat. Despite these challenges, candidates backed by PTI secured a significant number of seats in the elections.

However, allegations of electoral malpractice surfaced, with claims of vote manipulation and rigging in favour of Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League party. Aleema Khan highlighted instances where PTI-backed candidates purportedly lost despite significant vote margins, attributing it to electoral irregularities.

As Pakistan awaits the election results, the political landscape remains dynamic, with Khan's PTI looking to bounce back and claim victory in the national elections.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Man robs 40 iPhones worth Rs 40 lakh from Apple store in daylight , video goes viral

Watch: Massive traffic jam on Delhi-Noida border amid farmers' protest

Viral video: Man who went missing 2 decades ago returns to mother as 'monk'

White House calls special counsel report on US President Joe Biden's memory 'wrong', VP Kamala Harris says...

Biggest box office flop lost Rs 1100 crore, studio boss lost job, director went into hiding, star had no film for years

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE