Hiroshima Day 2021: Why was the Japanese city targeted during World War II? Know history, significance

On August 6, 1945 at 8:15 am, US's B-29 warplane Enola Gay dropped the first atom bomb nicknamed "Little Boy" on the Japanese town of Hiroshima and obliterated the city with an estimated population of 350,000, where thousands more died later from injuries and radiation-related illnesses. Three days later, on August 9, the city of Nagasaki was bombed with atomic bomb called "Fat Man".

Every year, August 6 is solemnly observed as as Hiroshima Day around the world and this year is the 76th anniversary.

the United States dropped the first bomb after Japan, which was a part of the Axis in World War II, bombed Pearl Harbour in Hawaii in 1945.

Over the next two to four months, the acute effects of the atomic bombings killed 90,000–146,000 people in Hiroshima and 39,000–80,000 people in Nagasaki; roughly half of the deaths in each city occurred on the first day.

The Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings marked the end of World War II and on August 15, Japan was forced to yield to the Allied Powers.

Why was Hiroshima the target?

Hiroshima was the headquarters of the 2nd General Army and 5th Division with 40,000 Japanese combatants posted within the city's limit. However, many cities were shortlisted to be bombed but were rejected due to bad weather.

Manhattan Project

The Manhattan Project was the code name for the American-led effort to develop a functional atomic weapon during World War II. Under the Manhattan Project, "Little Boy" and "Fat Man" were created.