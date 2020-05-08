Hindu priest chants 'Shanti Mantra' at White House as Trump leads National Day of Prayer Service amid COVID-19 pandemic

Vedic chants reverberated across the lawns of White House on Thursday as a Hindu priest joined the National Day of Prayer Service in Rose Garden.

Pandit Harish Brahmbhatt chanted 'Shanti Mantra' at the invitation of President Donald Trump.

Brahmbhatt was among those invited by Trump to join the National Day of Prayer Service amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.

"In these troubled times of COVID-19, social distancing, and the lockdown, it’s not unusual for people to feel anxious or not at peace. The Shanti Paath, or the peace prayer, is a prayer that does not seek worldly riches, success, fame, nor is it a prayer for any desire for heaven,"

Hindu Priest Invited By US President Trump Recites Vedic Prayer derived from the Yajurveda At White House on the occasion of National Day of Prayer Service. Says in "troubled times of COVID-19, social distancing, and the lockdown, it’s not unusual for people to feel anxious or not at peace" Brahmbhatt.

He informed that the "beautiful Hindu prayer" is derived from the Yajurveda before reciting the prayer.

Om Dyau Shanti Rantariksha GwamShantiPrithvi Shanti RapahShanti Roshadhayah Shanti Vanas PatayahShanti Vishwed Devah Shanti BrahmaSarvag WamShanti Shanti Reva Shanti Sa Ma Shanti RedhiOm Shanti Shanti Shanti

The prayer translates into: Onto the heavens, be peace. Onto the sky and Earth, be peace. Peace be onto the water. Onto the herbs and trees, be peace. Onto all the crops, be peace. Onto Brahma and onto all, be peace. And may we realize that peace. Peace. Peace. Peace.

Speaking at the occasion, Trump said, "On this National Day of Prayer, America is engaged in a fierce battle against a very terrible disease. Throughout our history, in times of challenge, our people have always called upon the gift of faith, the blessing of belief, the power of prayer, and the eternal glory of God."

"I ask all Americans to join their voices and their hearts in spiritual union as we ask our Lord in Heaven for strength and solace, for courage and comfort, for hope and healing, for recovery and for renewal," he added.

Spiritual leaders from all religions joined the President on the National Day of Prayer Service.

"In recent days and weeks, our country has endured a grave hardship. We pray for every family stricken with grief and devastated with a tragic loss. We pray for the doctors, the nurses, and first responders waging war against the invisible enemy. We pray for the scientists and researchers, who pioneer treatments, that they find therapies and vaccines and that they find them soon. We pray for the frontline workers keeping our nation fed, nourished, and safe and secure. May God watch over them all," Trump said.

The United States is the worst affected in the world with over 1.25 million cases and more than 75,000 deaths.