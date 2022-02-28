Haryana girl refuses to leave Ukraine, decides to take care of landlord's kids

In an extremly powerful and compassionate jesture, a 17-year-old student from Haryana Neha has decided to stay put in the war-torn country of Ukraine amid escalation of conflict with Russia. The girl who is studying medicine in Ukraine has decided to stay back to look after the family of her landlord who chose to voluntarily joined the Ukrainian Army in the fight against Russia.

The Haryana girl refused to leave the war-torn country even though she got an opportunity to get evacuated. The girl chose to support the landlady in taking care of her three kids. "I may live or not, but I will not leave these children and their mother in such a situation," Neha told her mother, a teacher based in Charkhi Dadri district of Haryana.

Read | Here's 10 key developments from the Ukraine-Russia war

Neha lost her father, who was in the Indian Army, a couple of years ago. Last year, she got admitted to a medical college in Ukraine. As of now, the 17-year-old student is living in a bunker with the landlady and her three children. Neha rented a room at the home of a construction engineer in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, as she could not get hostel accommodation.

"We keep on hearing blasts outside, but we are fine so far," she told a family friend recently.

Read | Amid Russian invasion, Ukraine to get fighter jets from European Union

Meanwhile, Rishabh Kaushik, a student of third-year engineering at Kharkiv National University has refused to leave the country without his pet. Rishabh claims he has been trying to get all paperwork and clearances done so that his dog can accompany him when he gets airlifted but has been stonewalled by officials who 'keep asking for more and more documents'.