Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 hits Japan again, no tsunami warning yet

The earthquake hit central Japan and caused strong shaking.

Days after witnessing a powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.6, Japan was hit by another powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.0 on Tuesday. The earthquake hit central Japan and caused strong shaking. However, there is no tsunami warning has been given yet, the government said, AFP reported.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.0, Occurred on 09-01-2024, 14:29:14 IST, Lat: 37.86 & Long: 137.83, Depth: 46 Km ,Region: Near West Coast of Honshu, Japan," National Center for Seismology also tweeted.