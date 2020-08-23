Donald Trump ordered to pay $44,100 to porn actress Stormy Daniels to cover legal fee for NDA case over alleged affair

A California Superior Court Judge has ordered United States President Donald Trump to pay $44,100 to porn actress Stormy Daniels, real name: Stephanie Clifford, to reimburse her attorneys' legal fees for Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) case over their alleged affair.

The order was issued on Monday and it was posted online by Clifford's attorneys.

To the uninitiated, Stephnie Clifford, an adult-film actress, said that she had an affair with Donald Trump from 2006 to 2007. She further claimed that she had signed a $130,000 NDA with former Trump attorney Michael Cohen to hush up the alleged affair.

The NDA was reportedly signed 11 days before the United States Presidential elections which happened in 2016.

In 2018, Clifford sued Trump to void the agreement. Trump and his legal team agreed outside of court not to sue or otherwise enforce the NDA. The suit was dismissed and Clifford's claims ruled moot, as the NDA had been rendered unenforceable, reported CNN.

The judge who ruled in favour of Clifford said that she was entitled to the legal fees under California law even though the case was dismissed.

Trump's lawyers also argued Daniels didn't prove that Trump was part of the NDA which was made under the name of "David Dennison". The judge, however, pointed out that that there was enormous evidence pointing towards the fact that "David Dennison" was a pseudonym for Donald Trump.

It to be noted that Trump's attorney Michael Cohen signed an NDA with Clifford which represented a shell company and a "David Dennison."