Do not threaten Britain: Boris Johnson warns EU ahead of trade talks

Headlines

Assam: Man found dead in BJP office under mysterious circumstances

Director Amit Rai reveals OMG 2 script was rejected by Karan Johar, Ashutosh Gowariker: 'Akshay Kumar showed courage'

Malaysian plane crashes into two motorists, horrifying video surface on internet

Bilkis Bano gang rape case: Supreme Court poses tough question to Gujarat govt over release of convicts

UP man pays Rs 9 lakh for 'magic mirror' to see people naked, what happened next will blow you mind

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Assam: Man found dead in BJP office under mysterious circumstances

Director Amit Rai reveals OMG 2 script was rejected by Karan Johar, Ashutosh Gowariker: 'Akshay Kumar showed courage'

Malaysian plane crashes into two motorists, horrifying video surface on internet

World Cup 2023: AI imagines star Indian cricketers as children

Lifestyle habits that are damaging your eyesight

Weight loss tips: 7 dry fruits to reduce belly fat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

"He wanted to have a chat": Virat Kohli recalls first interaction with Pakistan's captain Babar Azam

Video: Houses collapses after landslide in Shimla; Rescure operations underway

From YouTube stardom to Bigg Boss triumph: Everything about Elvish Yadav; story and journey

Director Amit Rai reveals OMG 2 script was rejected by Karan Johar, Ashutosh Gowariker: 'Akshay Kumar showed courage'

'Aamir kitna overacting kiya': Mansoor Khan reveals SS Rajamouli's reaction to actor's performance in Laal Singh Chaddha

Made In Heaven creators dismiss Dalit author Yashica Dutt's claims of using her work: 'We are deeply disturbed with...'

HomeWorld

World

Do not threaten Britain: Boris Johnson warns EU ahead of trade talks

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the European Union not to threaten Britain on Saturday, saying a bill which would breach a divorce treaty with the bloc was needed to protect the country`s integrity.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 12, 2020, 04:19 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the European Union not to threaten Britain on Saturday, saying a bill which would breach a divorce treaty with the bloc was needed to protect the country`s integrity.

With the EU stepping up planning for talks on trade to end without a deal, Johnson has accused its negotiators of threatening to impose a food blockade between mainland Britain and Northern Ireland.

"Let`s make the EU take their threats off the table", Johnson said on Twitter. "And let`s get this Bill through, back up our negotiators, and protect our country."

 

 

British lawmakers will on Monday begin debating the Internal Markets Bill, which one minister has said would breach international law "in a very specific and limited way".

The government says it is needed to clarify the Northern Ireland protocol element of the Brexit deal it signed in January to protect free trade between the four constituent nations of the United Kingdom

But European lawmakers said on Friday they would not approve any new trade deal unless the withdrawal agreement was fully implemented, while there is also talk of possible legal action.

Both sides have set a deadline of the end of October for a deal, raising the prospect that nearly $1 trillion in trade between the EU and Britain could be thrown into confusion at the start of 2021 when a transition period ends.

`GREAT DEAL`

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Johnson said a "great deal" could still be done but it appeared the EU was now taking an "extreme interpretation" of the Northern Irish protocol.

"We never seriously believed that the EU would be willing to use a treaty, negotiated in good faith, to blockade one part of the UK, to cut it off, or that they would actually threaten to destroy the economic and territorial integrity of the UK."

Johnson`s bill also faces opposition from senior figures in his Conservative Party and some of his own lawmakers who are unhappy at the prospect of infringing international law.

In a video conference call with his lawmakers on Friday, he appealed for support for his bill and for them to avoid repeating the "squabbling" over the Brexit divorce deal which saw some quit the party and others thrown out.

Michael Gove, one of Johnson`s most senior ministers, said the government had the support of its own lawmakers and those in other parties. But some were clearly unconvinced.

"Unamended I cannot support this Bill ... (it) is damaging brand UK, diminishing our role-model status as a defender of global standards," Conservative lawmaker Tobias Ellwood and chairman of parliament`s defence committee wrote on Twitter.

Pushed on whether Britain would be breaking international law, Gove said the bill was consistent with "the rule of law" and denied it was a negotiating tactic to put pressure on the EU to make concessions for a trade deal.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Malaysian plane crashes into two motorists, horrifying video surface on internet

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 sets this unique box office record that not even Pathaan, Dangal, Sultan, Sanju, PK could achieve

Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz announces retirement from international cricket ahead of ODI World Cup

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi nominated to Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence

Himachal rains: Several houses collapse in Shimla, reopening of schools in state to be decided on weather conditions

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE