Did ‘The Simpsons’ predict Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential run? Check out this still from 2015 episode

Former US President Donald Trump (File photo)

Apart from its hilarious punch lines and viral episodes, the iconic show The Simpsons is famous for one more thing – accurately predicting historic events in the future. With former US President Donald Trump making a landmark announcement, The Simpsons seem to have done it again.

Businessman and former President of the United States Donald Trump has announced that he will be running for president in the upcoming 2024 elections, with a still from The Simpsons from a 2015 episode going viral on social media.

According to the now-viral still of Homer Simpson, the animated show from the United States predicted Trump’s 2024 presidential run over 7 years before the actual announcement! The revelation was uploaded on Twitter by none other than The Simpsons producer Al Jean.

‘The Simpsons’ producer Al Jean took to Twitter to share a clip from a 2015 episode of the show featuring Homer Simpson and a presidential campaign sign reading "Trump 2024." This still is going viral just a few days after Trump announced his presidential run.

Making the announcement on Tuesday, the former US President said, “In order to make America great and glorious again I am tonight announcing my candidacy for President of the United States.”

The announcement was made after mid-term elections held in the US.CNN reported that Trump`s paperwork establishing his candidacy landed with the Federal Election Committee shortly before he delivered his announcement at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida waterfront estate.

This announcement by Trump came after the Republican Party lost the US midterm elections in 2022, which was conducted to decide who will control the US Congress for this term. The Democratic Party ended up winning by a significant margin.

"I will ensure Joe Biden does not receive four more years," Trump said."Our country cannot take that. It can only take so much... We will do it again, but with even more votes this time," he added.

(With ANI inputs)

