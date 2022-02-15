Deltacron: Know about new Covid-19 variant that is combination of Delta and Omicron

The name 'Deltacron' is the combination of the Covid-19 strains 'Delta' and 'Omicron' and UK health officials confirmed during the weekend that they are monitoring the new Covid strain dubbed 'Deltacron'.

Health officials in the UK identified a patient diagnosed with both the Delta and Omicron variants of Covid-19 at the same time. Initially, it was assumed to be a laboratory error. But that well might be real.

The update from the UK Health Security Agency included “Delta x Omicron Recombinant” as a signal that it is currently monitoring and investigating. There are confirmed cases in the UK, although no further details were provided.

According to the UK Health Security Agency's weekly variant surveillance report, it is not clear if it was imported or originated in Britain, the Daily Mail reported.

The UKHSA officials also don't know how infectious or severe the newly-evolved virus is or whether it will impact vaccine performance.

A source at the UKHSA insisted officials were "not concerned" by the variant because case numbers are "low", the report said.

The agency has also not revealed how many times it has been spotted.

(With IANS inputs)