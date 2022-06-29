Death toll of migrants found dead inside abandoned truck in Texas rises to 51

Reuters Photo

Desperate families of migrants from Mexico and Central America frantically sought a word of their loved ones as authorities began the grim task of identifying 51 people who died after being abandoned in a tractor-trailer without air conditioning in the sweltering Texas heat.

It was the worst tragedy to claim the lives of migrants smuggled across the border from Mexico. The driver of the truck and two other people were arrested, US Rep Henry Cuellar of Texas told The Associated Press.

He said the truck had passed through a Border Patrol checkpoint northeast of Laredo, Texas, on Interstate 35. He didn't know if migrants were inside the truck when it cleared the checkpoint.

The bodies were discovered Monday afternoon on the outskirts of San Antonio when a city worker heard a cry for help from the truck parked on a lonely back road and found the gruesome scene inside, Police Chief William McManus said.

Forty-six people were found dead at the scene, authorities said. Five more later died after being taken to hospitals, said Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, the county's top elected official. Most of the dead were males, he said.

The death count was the highest ever from a smuggling incident in the United States, according to Craig Larrabee, acting special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations in San Antonio.

"This is a horror that surpasses anything we've experienced before," said San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg. "And it's sadly a preventable tragedy."

President Joe Biden called the deaths "horrifying and heartbreaking".

The home countries of all of the migrants and how long they were abandoned on the side of the road were not immediately known. At least 22 were from Mexico, seven from Guatemala, and two from Honduras.