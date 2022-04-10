‘Dear friend PM Modi’s favourite’: Australian PM Morrison cooks khichdi to celebrate new ties with India

Khichdi, which is one of the most popular comfort foods in India, is not just exclusive to our country anymore! Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison took a wack at the Indian curry dish for his own family, to celebrate the new ties between India and Australia.

To celebrate the new trade pact that was signed between Australia and India, PM Scott Morrison decided to treat his family to a meal including curries from India, as well as khichdi, which he described as PM Modi’s favourite dish.

Clicking a photograph in his kitchen, Morrison wrote, “To celebrate our new trade agreement with India, the curries I chose to cook for curry night tonight are all from my dear friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Gujarat province, including his favourite Khichdi.”

In the photo, the Australian prime minister could be seen standing in his kitchen wearing an apron, with a pot of khichdi bubbling on the stove. Morrison further said that the dish was loved by his family. He wrote, “Jen (his wife), girls and mum all approve.”

This is not the first time that Morrison has attempted to prepare an Indian dish. In the past, he uploaded a photo of his ‘ScoMosas’, which was his rendition of the Indian samosas. He also wrote that he would love to share them with PM Modi.

Posting a photo of the fried potato snack, Morrison had written, “Sunday ScoMosas with mango chutney, all made from scratch – including the chutney! They're vegetarian and I would have liked to share them with him (Modi).”

The trade deal signed between India and Australia is aimed at taking the bilateral trade between the two nations to new heights. The trade between India and Australia will be taken from $27 billion to $45-50 billion in the next five years through this deal.

As per the terms of the deal, it provides duty-free access in the Australian market to over 95 per cent of Indian goods such as textiles, leather, jewellery and sports products. This is aimed at benefiting both the countries greatly.