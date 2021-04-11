COVID-19: Bangladesh suspends international flights for a week amid rising cases

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) on Sunday decided to suspend international flights for one week starting from April 14 with the commencement of the hard-lockdown in the country to contain the spread of Covid-19.

However, no restriction will be imposed on the movement of chartered flights, cargo flights and special flights carrying high commissioners of different countries and foreign nationals, CAAB Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman said.

On Sunday, the country registered 78 more deaths in 24 hours, shattering its all previous records and taking the death toll to 9739 in the country. The number of new coronavirus cases dropped slightly to 5,343, said a handout issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) of Bangladesh.

Earlier on April 1, the CAAB issued an office order which said 4 days hotel quarantine is mandatory for all passengers from India, Singapore, Malaysia, China, Oman, UAE upon arrival in Bangladesh at their own expenses. Besides, passengers from Doha shall not be allowed to enter Bangladesh till 18 April during the embargo period.

The flight operations on domestic routes of Bangladesh remained suspended since the enforcement of the seven-day lockdown in the country from April 5.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh government is going to enforce a week-long hard lockdown across the country starting from April 14. During this lockdown, all government and private offices, factories and industries - including the ready-made garment (RMG) ones - and transport services will remain closed, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Only the emergency services will remain open during the hard lockdown.