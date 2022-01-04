COVID-19 pandemic nearing its end despite spike in Omicron cases? Experts say THIS

Amid the current surge of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron across the globe, people are anticipating the return of rigorous curbs and lockdown guidelines, bracing themselves for a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic at the start of 2022.

With the rise of COVID-19 cases being recorded in many countries over the past month, people have been asking just one question- when will the COVID-19 pandemic end? Providing a glimmer of hope, Dr. Monica Gandhi, an immunologist at the University of California, San Francisco, answered the question.

While speaking to news agency Bloomberg, Dr Gandhi said that the high intensity of the COVID-19 infections in several countries, and the less severity of the symptoms of the Omicron variant might suggest the end of the pandemic altogether.

Dr Gandhi, as quoted by Bloomberg, said, “The virus is always going to be with us, but my hope is this variant causes so much immunity that it will quell the pandemic." The Omicron variant was detected for the first time in South Africa in November and has been detected in over 90 countries since.

The immunologist, while referring to a study from Hong Kong, also said that the people who have been doubly vaccinated against the virus and then contract the Omicron variant can generate strong immune responses when it comes to other variants of COVID-19.

The doctor further said that she hopes the Omicron variant creates enough antibodies in a large number of people against COVID-19, which can ultimately lead to the end of the pandemic, which has now entered into its third year in 2022.

Scientists from India have also suggested that the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic will most likely subside by the month of April this year. Many have also said that the Omicron variant can provide antibodies against the Delta variant, which is much more deadly than the former.

A huge spike of COVID-19 cases has been witnessed in parts of Europe over the last few weeks, which has prompted the authorities to tighten the restrictions. Studies and data have shown that the Omicron variant has milder symptoms as compared to Delta, and most of the patients are stable.

