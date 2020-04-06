Coronavirus Pandemic: Italy, Spain see drop in daily death toll

Italy and Spain, the two European nations with the highest coronavirus death toll, saw a significant drop in the daily casualty numbers on Sunday, with officials hoping the trend to continue.

In Italy, daily coronavirus death toll plunge to its lowest in over two weeks. The 525 official COVID-19 fatalities were the lowest in the country since 427 deaths were registered on March 19.

This was a 23% drop from the 681 deaths reported on Saturday.

The official death toll due to coronavirus in Italy is 15,887 while it has infected 128,948 people across the country.

Officials said the lockdown may be eased in the coming days if the trend continues.

"The curve has started its descent and the number of deaths has started to drop," Italy's ISS national health institute director Silvio Brusaferro said.

Referring to the easing of lockdown, he said, "If these data are confirmed (in the coming days), we will have to start thinking about phase two."

The government had banned public gatherings, shut down all non-essential businesses on March 12 as cases started to mount in the country of 60 million.

Spain, the second most affected country in the world in terms of deaths, saw its third consecutive drop in daily death toll on Sunday. It recorded another 674 fatalities, taking the total deaths in the country to 12,641. The number of infections rose to 131,646, second highest after the United States.

Spain recorded its highest one day tally on April 2 when 950 people were declared dead due to COVID-19.

While authorities say they believe they have stabilised the spread of the virus, the strict lockdown imposed on Spain's 46.6 million people, announced on March 14, will continue until midnight April 25.

The global death toll has reached 69,444 while the total number of recorded cases worldwide are 1,273,990, according to John Hopkins University's tracker.

The highest number of cases have been recorded in the US where 337,274 are confirmed to have contracted the disease. 9,634 people have so far lost their lives due to COVID-19.

The coronavirus death toll in New York state spiked to 4,159 after an increase of 594 deaths on Sunday.

Coronavirus cases in Germany also crossed 100,000 on Sunday with 100,123. The death toll in France crossed 8,000 (8,093) with 93,780 confirmed cases.