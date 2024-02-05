Twitter
FIFA World Cup 2026: Tournament begins on June 11, Mexico gets opener

Grammy Awards 2024: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain's Shakti wins Best Global Music Album, see full list of winners

Elon Musk took illegal drugs with some Tesla, SpaceX board members: Report

Delhi-NCR Weather update: 'Yellow alert' issued for Delhi, Gurugram, Noida and Faridabad, check rain forecast

After Sandeep Reddy Vanga's dig at Aamir Khan, actor's apology video for objectifying women in films goes viral

Britain's King Charles appoints his first female equerry

Often described as the Royal 'eyes and ears', equerries are considered extremely important figures for the running of the monarchy.

Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 07:24 AM IST

Britain's King Charles III has appointed his first female equerry, who will act as the monarch's eyes and ears on most of his overseas visits and tours. Captain Kat Anderson, 33, is an officer with the Royal Artillery who has previously worked for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

She will be the King's new assistant equerry and help oversee the running of the monarchy's diary of official engagements while joining royal family members on public duties and global tours. Captain Anderson's job will see her join the King on official engagements as well as help his guests during meetings with dignitaries. She will also help him with military matters. Often described as the Royal 'eyes and ears', equerries are considered extremely important figures for the running of the monarchy.

 

