Baltimore bridge collapses as container ship hits pillar, several falls in river; horrifying video goes viral

The Francis Scott Key Bridge, situated in the United States city of Baltimore collapsed partially on Tuesday (March 26). The part of the bridge was reportedly struck by a large vessel. Media reports state that several vehicles fell into the river including at least seven people.

Some media reports also said up to 20 construction workers were there on the Baltimore bridge at the time of the incident. It seems in the viral video that the vessel hit one of the supports of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing the roadway to break apart in several places and plunge into the water.

Francis Scott Key Bridge on I-695 has collapsed after a container ship crashed into it causing several cars to fall into the water…currently 20 people are missing…

Oh Baltimore, you don't deserve this

Grace Ocean Pte Ltd, the registered owner of the ship, and the manager, of Synergy Marine Group, said its Singapore-flagged container ship 'Dali' collided with a pillar of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland.

I-695 Key Bridge collapse due to ship strike. AVOID I-695 southeast corridor. I-695 Outer Loop closed at MD 10 (exit 2) and Inner Loop closed at MD 157/Peninsula Exp (exit 43). Use I-95 or I-895 alt routes. #baltraffic #mdtraffic — MDTA (@TheMDTA) March 26, 2024

The Maryland Transportation Authority announced the closure of all lanes on the bridge following the incident. "Major Baltimore traffic alert: Avoid I-695 southeast corridor. I-695 Key Bridge collapsed due to a ship strike. Active scene. Use I-95 or I-895," post on traffic instructions read.