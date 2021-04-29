Amid COVID-19 surge, US advises its citizens in India to leave to travel

As India sees a sharp increase in the COVID-19 cases, the US has put India on Level 4 Travel Advisory, the highest level issued by the Department of State. The current Level 4 Travel Advisory asks US citizens not to travel to India or to leave as soon as it is safe to do so due to the current health situation in the country.

"#India: Access to medical care is severely limited due to COVID-19 cases. US citizens wishing to depart should use available commercial options now. Daily direct flights to the US and flights via Paris and Frankfurt are available," the State Department tweeted.

The US Embassy in New Delhi said: "Access to all types of medical care is becoming severely limited in India due to the surge in Covid-19 cases." "We urge US citizens to enrol in STEP (Smart Traveler Enrollment Programme) at step.State.Gov in order to receive critical information from the Embassy related to health and safety in India," it said.

The Embassy asked American citizens to visit the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website for the latest information on travel restrictions. "New cases and deaths from COVID-19 have risen sharply throughout India to record levels. COVID-19 testing infrastructure is reportedly constrained in many locations," the mission said in a statement.

"Hospitals are reporting shortages of supplies, oxygen, and beds for both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 related patients. US citizens are reporting being denied admittance to hospitals in some cities due to a lack of space. Some states have enacted curfews and other restrictions that limit movement and the operation of non-essential businesses," it said.

Also read COVID-19: US advises its citizens to avoid travelling to India

Meanwhile, India reported 3,79,257 new COVID-19 cases and 3645 deaths on Thursday (April 29), taking the country's tally to 1,83,76,524. As many as 2,69,507 discharges have been made in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry. A total of 1,50,86,878 recoveries have been reported so far. The total death toll stands at 2,04,832 with 30,84,814 active cases. A total of 15,00,20,648 people have been vaccinated so far.

(With agency inputs)