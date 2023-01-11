All flights grounded in US amid massive system failure (file photo)

All flights across the US have been grounded due to a technical glitch in the Federal Aviation Administration`s (FAA) computer system, reports suggest. FAA has said it has asked airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 am (local time).

Update 3 The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage.he FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information. — The FAA (@FAANews) January 11, 2023

The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system. FAA said it is experiencing an outage that is impacting the update of Notice to Air Missions (NOTAMs) and that all flights are unable to be released at this time.

FAA's system that alerts pilots and other flight personnel about hazards or any changes to airport facility services and relevant procedures was not processing updated information, the civil aviation regulator`s website showed on Wednesday.

Moreover, the Air Traffic Control System Command Center (ATCSCC) also issued an advisory that the United States NOTAM system failed and since then no new amendments have been processed.

