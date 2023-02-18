After putting restrictions before FIFA World Cup, Qatar withdraws ban on frozen seafood from India

Qatar has withdrawn its temporary prohibition on the import of frozen seafood from India, opening the way for more export and better bilateral ties with the West Asian nation, according to the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

The restriction was allegedly put in place in November, just before the FIFA World Cup, in response to reports that Vibrio cholera had been found in a small number of shipments coming from India.

"The Department of Commerce under the Government of India along with the embassy of India in Qatar had since been making constant efforts to resolve the issue. A rally of discussions with Qatar`s Ministry of Public Health had been taken, leading to the February 16 notification lifting the ban on frozen seafood. However, restrictions continue on the export of chilled seafood," the statement read.

"This week is proving to be very good for the seafood exporters in India, considering a similar lift in the suspension by China. We hope that the restrictions by Qatar on the chilled seafood will also be cleared soon after a reassessment of the situation," said MPEDA Chairman Shri D.V. Swami, who is in the city in connection with the February 15-17 India International Seafood Show.

Beijing removed the ban on 99 Indian companies that process seafood earlier this week on February 14 after acknowledging India's assurances regarding source control. China has suspended a total of 110 units since December 2020, but MPEDA and other organisations were instrumental in getting the ban reversed.

"The lift on the suspension of the 99 seafood processing units was done on February 14 and is expected to raise India`s export of marine products by 5 per cent to 10 per cent in the next financial year. The suspension of 11 units was revoked earlier," MPEDA chairman D V Swamy said.