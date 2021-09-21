76th edition of UN General Assembly meet kicks off today, US President Biden and China’s Jinping to deliver address

The 76th edition of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) debate week has kicked off from today, with world leaders from across the globe attending the meeting. The high-level affair has commenced from today, September 21, in New York.

This year, the main focus of the UN General Assembly 2021 meeting will be on the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change. The high-level debate week will run from September 21 to 27. The UNGA 2021 session has kicked off under the Presidency of Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid.

Commencing today, several world leaders will be addressing the UNGA 2021 meeting. US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will be addressing the event today. While Biden will be addressing the event in person, Xi Jinping will deliver his speech through video conferencing.

US President Joe Biden will be addressing the UNGA meeting for the first time as the leader of the United States. The UNGA consists of a total of 193 members and several leaders will be addressing the event throughout the week.

This year, the theme of the UN General Assembly debate is ‘Building Resilience through hope to recover from Covid-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations.

During the UNGA 2020 meeting, leaders were not able to attend the debate week physically, as opposed to this year. World leaders had to pre-record their addresses and send them in. This was done due to the swift spread of the COVID pandemic at the time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is set to visit the United States this week, is among the list of world leaders who will be addressing the UNGA 2021 debate week. PM Modi will be delivering his speech on September 25. This year, a total of 109 leaders will be addressing the event, as per the official data.