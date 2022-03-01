64 km long Russian army convoy moving towards Kyiv, satellite images reveal

Russia's huge army is moving towards Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. This has been revealed in satellite photos. Meanwhile, a Russian military convoy threatening Kyiv is far bigger than initially thought, according to satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies. The convoy includes many other vehicles with armored weapons and artillery.

Satellite photos from the American company Maxar show that the length of the convoy reaching the outskirts of Kyiv is occupying much of a 40-mile (64-kilometer) stretch of road north of the Ukrainian capital. Earlier the length of the convoy was estimated at 17 miles which is 27 kms.

The company said that images and data collected on Monday showed the convoy was from Antonov airbase north of Pribersk. Kyiv and other cities have been under siege with shelling and street battles but Russia has been struggling to make significant breakthroughs.

The 40 mile long convoy, reported by the US private company, shows that there will be plenty more fighting ahead. Maxar Technologies published the images and also said additional ground forces deployments and ground attack helicopter units were seen in southern Belarus, less than 20 miles north of the Ukraine border.

Read | Russia-Ukraine crisis LIVE: Russia to move Far East troops closer to Europe

Ukrainian, Russian officials hold talks amid fears of nuclear threat

Delegations from Russia and Ukraine met on Monday for talks. Russia has waged the biggest battle on the ground in Europe since World War II, but is facing unexpected stiff opposition. Tension prevailed in Kyiv on Monday, but explosions and gunfire were also heard in cities in eastern Ukraine. In panic, Ukrainian families remained confined to shelters and basements.

Ukraine's soldiers may have a small number of weapons, but these soldiers, armed with determination, have, at least for the time being, caught up with Russian troops in the capital Kyiv and other major cities. Frustrated by tough resistance from Ukrainian troops and disastrous sanctions, Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered Russia's nuclear forces to be on high alert.

The pace of the attack appeared to slow down on Sunday night in the capital Kyiv, which has been rocked by a flurry of explosions and guns since last week's Russian offensive. Officials in Kharkiv said at least seven people were killed and several were injured.

He warned that the casualties could be much higher. The Russian military has denied targeting residential areas, despite evidence of shelling on homes, schools and hospitals.