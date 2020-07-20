51 years of NASA's Apollo 11 Lunar Mission; watch first-ever video of Neil Armstrong & Buzz Aldrin landing on Moon

Armstrong and Aldrin were on the Moon's surface, where they spent nearly 21 hours 31 minutes at a site they named Tranquility Base before lifting off to rejoin Columbia in lunar orbit.

It's been 51 years since man landed on the moon. It's been 51 years of the world celebrating the human resolve to attain the unattainable.

On July 21, 1969, Neil Armstrong became the first human to step onto the lunar surface in what he described as "one small step for man, a giant leap for mankind".

Those were heady times. After Neil stepped on the Moon, Buzz Aldrin joined him 19 minutes later, they planted the US flag on the moon and transmitted the iconic phone call with the then President of the United States of America, Richard Nixon.

Armstrong and Aldrin were on the Moon's surface, where they spent nearly 21 hours 31 minutes at a site they named Tranquility Base before lifting off to rejoin Columbia in lunar orbit.

During that time NASA presented it lucidly, "On July 20, 1969, Neil Armstrong put his left foot on the rocky Moon. It was the first human footprint on the Moon. They had taken TV cameras with them. So, people all over the world watched it when it happened. More people watched this Moon landing than any other show on TV."

Wonder what really happened when Neil Armstrong first stepped on the moon? Here's a montage of some of the first videos shot on the moon that shows the astronaut stepping off the spaceship and hoisting the flag of the United States of America.

Human landing on Moon still matters as the footprints left on the moon are a shred of physical evidence that testifies human resilience and perseverance.

The two astronauts walked on the Moon. They picked up rocks and dirt to bring back to Earth. Every single time we look back to that day 51 years ago, we are reminded what three astronauts and a brilliant crew on-ground, all flesh-and-blood human beings, achieved in an age when the most sophisticated computers would have less computing powers than our smartphones right now.

This is the sheer reason why it matters. Why Apollo 11, and the 1969 moon landing matters. Its legacy remains in mankind's drive to attain brilliance every waking moment.