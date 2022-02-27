240 casualties reported, 64 civilians killed in Ukraine amid Russian invasion: UN

The clashes between Russia and Ukraine have been growing more and more fatal, with devastating visuals and news emerging from both the sides. According to the United Nations, the number of civilian casualties in Ukraine is increasing.

The United Nations said it has confirmed at least 240 civilian casualties, including at least 64 people killed, in the fighting in Ukraine that erupted since Russia's invasion on Thursday - though it believed the "real figures are considerably higher" because many reports of casualties remain to be confirmed.

The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs relayed the count late Saturday from the U.N. Human rights office, which has strict methodologies and verification procedures about the toll from conflict.

OCHA also said damage to civilian infrastructure has deprived hundreds of thousands of people of access to electricity or water and produced a map of "humanitarian situations" in Ukraine - mostly in northern, eastern, and southern Ukraine.

The human rights office had reported early Friday an initial count by its staffers of at least 127 civilian casualties -- 25 people killed and 102 injured -- mostly from shelling and airstrikes.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine began earlier this week when the Russian military launched a series of attacks on the country, including the capital city of Kyiv. Devastating visuals have emerged from both sides after violent clashes between the two military forces.

The United States, United Kingdom, and European Union have also imposed strict sanctions on Russia, targeting major politicians and banks in the country, condemning the attack it launched on Ukraine.

Further, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he is open to dialogue with the Ukrainian authorities over the current conflict between the two nations. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has also said that they are willing to fight against the Russian military.

The clashes between the Ukrainian and Russian forces are continuing while civilians have been asked to take shelter due to shelling and missile attacks.

(With PTI inputs)