21 new coronavirus cases reported in Beijing as China fears re-emergence of virus

The Chinese authorities have confirmed 21 new coronavirus cases in Beijing in the past 24 hours, taking the total number to 158 positive COVID-19 cases in the last seven days in the Chinese capital.

The city of Tianjin, neighbouring Beijing, also reported one case with Hebei province near the capital also reported cases.

The second outbreak of the virus, which began in China's Xinfadi wholesale market, has put China on high alert once again amid fears of a second resurgence of the coronavirus.

Authorities have already put in travel restrictions on residents in the capital even as top epidemiologist Wu Zunyou said that the pandemic has been "brought under control", however, he also did raise his doubts and claimed that there still a possibility that people are affected with the virus.

Back on June 15, city official, Li Junjie had declared at a press conference that new cases were found in a second wholesale market in northwestern Haidian district, and as a precautionary measure, the market and its nearby schools would be shut down, and people living in and around the ten communities will be placed under lockdown.

On Sunday, China had put the Xinfadi market under lockdown, which is its major seafood and fruit and vegetable market.

The decision comes on the back of 53 people, who visited the market either for shopping or worked there were tested COVID-19 positive.

The new coronavirus cases have serged the government to temporarily close the market, partly or completely close five more in the capital and announce lockdown in 11 nearby residential areas and nine schools, The New York Times quoted the Beijing health commission as saying.

After months of advocating that China has been able to control the spread of COVID-19 virus, however, in recent weeks the nation has reported new cases.