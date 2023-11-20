Zomato digs into 2012 archives for MS Dhoni's words of wisdom following World Cup heartbreak

In the aftermath of Team India's recent World Cup loss, Zomato discovered an uplifting 2012 post from MS Dhoni's archive, quoting, “U win some u lose some. but we'll never stop supporting you, Team India.”

In the aftermath of the emotional rollercoaster that was the World Cup finale, Zomato has emerged as a beacon of positivity by resurfacing an uplifting gem from MS Dhoni's past. Delving into the archives of MS Dhoni's X (formerly Twitter) account, the food delivery giant uncovered a motivational post dating back to 2012.

U win some u lose some.

but we'll never stop supporting you, Team India #INDvsAUS https://t.co/nQpqG57PmW — zomato (@zomato) November 19, 2023

In a poignant response to the recent heartbreak faced by Team India, Zomato chose to spotlight the unwavering resilience of cricketing legend MS Dhoni. Sharing Dhoni's wisdom, they quoted, “U win some u lose some. but we'll never stop supporting you, Team India.” This simple yet powerful message not only addresses the palpable disappointment felt after the World Cup loss but also stands as a testament to the enduring support that fans, including Zomato, extend to the team.

Zomato's thoughtful gesture transcends the realm of sports and serves as a reminder of the profound lessons embedded in both victories and defeats. It underscores the idea that setbacks are an integral part of any journey, and the true test lies in how one responds to adversity.

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 final, beyond being a nail-biting match, has become a canvas for the expression of intense emotions and passion that cricket evokes. The spectacle witnessed on the field has resonated with fans of all ages, breaking through generational barriers and uniting cricket enthusiasts worldwide.