Wooden door from Titanic fetches more value than Anant Ambani’s super-expensive SUV, it is sold for Rs…

Anant Ambani’s super-expensive Bentley Bentayga costs a little over Rs 4.5 crore in India and surprisingly, the wooden slab from Titanic was sold at Rs 5 crore.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 26, 2024, 10:02 AM IST

Titanic is one of the most watched movies across the globe. Still growing slow at the box office, it was the first film to reach the billion-dollar mark. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, Titanic has fans all over the globe and props for the movies often sell at record prices. Now, the wooden slab that Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet hang onto in the last scene of filmmaker James Cameron’s 1997 film ‘Titanic’ has fetched more than the price of Anant Ambani’s car at an auction. Anant Ambani’s super-expensive Bentley Bentayga costs a little over Rs 4.5 crore in India and surprisingly, the wooden slab from Titanic was sold at Rs 5 crore.

Heritage Auctions announced that its recent Treasures From Planet Hollywood auction collected Rs 1,56,80,000 ($15.68) million in total, reports people.com. Movie props that were sold at the auction included Harrison Ford’s bullwhip from 1984’s ‘Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom’, the axe Jack Nicholson wielded in 1980’s ‘The Shining’ and, the piece of balsa wood.

While the prop item is referred to as the “floating door” by fans of the movie, the item is actually “part of the door frame just above the (ship’s) first-class lounge entrance,” as per the auction.

The iconic prop sold for Rs 5 crore $718,750 at the auction and turned out to be the event’s highest-selling item, among 16 total props that sold for more than Rs 83,36,960 ($100,000).

The wooden door was not the only prop from Cameron’s film made available at the auction. A prototype of the same piece of wood sold for Rs 1,04,21,200 ($125,000), while the wheel used for the boat in the movie sold for Rs 1,66,74,030 ($200,000).

The dress Winslet wore in the film’s final scene as her character Rose and DiCaprio’s character Jack descend into the water, sold for Rs 99,00,205 ($118,750), while a telegraph prop used in the film sold for Rs 67,73,824 ($81,250) per a release.

Information included within Heritage Auctions’ website reads that the slab of wood is “based on the most famous complete piece of debris salvaged from” the real-life April 1912 sinking of the RMS Titanic.

The wooden prop used in the film has long been the subject of fan debate over whether DiCaprio and Winslet’s characters could have both stayed afloat on top of the slab of wood.

(With inputs from IANS)

