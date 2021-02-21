Woman tries to kiss husband during Zoom meeting, Anand Mahindra calls her 'wife of the year'

The coronavirus pandemic changed many things around the world. One of them is the way we work. Since the inception of the pandemic people are heavily relying on platforms like Zoom and Teams to conduct business meetings and other work-related meetings.

But gradually zoom calls have become a source of entertainment after churning out meme-worthy content just every other week.

A video of a woman trying to kiss her husband during his Zoom call has gone viral on social media. The video shared by renowned businessman Harsh Goenka shows the woman bending to kiss her husband, not realising that his camera is on.

In the viral video, the man can be seen talking about GDP when suddenly his wife appears in the frame and tries to kiss him. But he quickly backs off and gestures towards the screen and says that his camera is on.

“Zoom call .....so funny,” Harsh Goenka wrote in his tweet.

What is even more hilarious is that the video caught the attention of Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra, who not only reshared the video on his Twitter handle but also nominated the lady in the video as the ‘Wife of the Year’.

“Haha. I nominate the lady as the Wife of the Year. And if the husband had been more indulgent and flattered, I would have nominated them for Couple of the Year but he forfeited that because of his grouchiness! @hvgoenka," Anand Mahindra wrote in his tweet.

The viral video has so far garnered over five lakh views on Twitter and has left netizens in splits.

“This is Gross Domestic Pleasure,” said one Twitter user.

This is the Gross Domestic Pleasure ! — Abhaykrsingh (@AbhaySinghKr) February 19, 2021

While another user added, “A grouchy husband.. and loving wife.. absolutely perfect couple”.

A grouchy husband.. and loving wife.. absolutely perfect couple:) — Arindam (@arindamse) February 19, 2021

This blunder comes days after a girl named Shweta accidentally left her mic on during a Zoom call while talking about her friend's love life with someone on another call. The video went viral and sparked a meme fest on social media with the hashtag #ShwetaYourMicIsOn trending for a couple of days.

So the next time you attend a zoom call, make sure to turn off your camera and mic to avoid any meme-worthy incidents!