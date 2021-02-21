Watch: Delhi garbage collectors get Anand Mahindra's recognition, win hearts of netizens

India is known for its diverse culture and varied talent. People from all walks of life are blessed with unique talents but some are fortunate enough to showcase them to the world and some are just performers behind closed doors.

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra group had recently posted videos on Twitter of 2 brothers Hafiz and Habibur, singing Hindi songs in their melodic and soulful voice. The brothers are garbage collectors who work in Delhi’s New Friend’s Colony area.

Hafiz sang the “Ae Jaan E Chaman” song from the film “Anmol Moti”, while his brother rendered his voice to “Sajda” song from the film “My Name Is Khan”. The videos of them singing, which have now gone viral, were shared to Mahindra by one of his friends.

“Incredible India. My friend Rohit Khattar shared these posts which he received on social media. Two brothers, Hafiz & Habibur, are hard-working garbage collectors in New Friends Colony in Delhi. Clearly, there are no limits to where talent can spring from,” Anand Mahindra wrote in his tweet.

Sharing a second video the business tycoon requests Twitterati to recommend a music teacher or trainer for them. “Their talent is raw, but obvious. Rohit & I would like to support their further training in music. Could anyone in Delhi share any information regarding a possible music teacher/voice coach who could tutor them in the evenings, since they work all day?,” he said.

Their talent is raw, but obvious. Rohit & I would like to support their further training in music. Could anyone in Delhi share any information regarding a possible music teacher/voice coach who could tutor them in the evenings, since they work all day?

The videos have since then received much love from netizens who have praised the brothers for their amazing voice and also lauded Mahindra for his humble gesture.

They sing from the depth of their heart. To carve out a path for these amazing voices to reach the music land, would be beautiful thing to do sir — Anjali Misra (@Janjiee) February 21, 2021

Most notable is the pure joy on their faces when they sing. Reminds of the theory of arts for arts sake.. — DevayatGagiya (@devayat_gagiya) February 20, 2021

He is superb. He can beat some of the very good singers that we have. With training, he will be a wonder. — Payal Singh (@impayalsingh) February 20, 2021

In today's day and age videos and photos get viral in a matter of hours and give netizens a good laugh. But videos like these give you inspiration to hone your talents as well as help others who are blessed with exceptional talents.